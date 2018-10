What Is Green Coffee And Its Benefits?

1. Boosts Metabolism The chlorogenic acid in green coffee is a great metabolism booster. It elevates the Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) of the body to a great extent, which lowers excessive release of glucose from the liver into the blood. The body then starts burning the excess fat stored in the fat cells to fulfil the requirement of glucose.

2. Maintains Heart Health LDL (bad) cholesterol causes heart problems leading to cardiovascular disease. A build-up of bad cholesterol in the body narrows the arteries and a condition known as atherosclerosis occur, in which plaques form and restricts the flow of blood. Drinking green coffee will reduce the bad cholesterol due to the presence of chlorogenic acid, and is therefore said to be beneficial to the heart.

3. Detoxifies The Body Since green coffee beans are raw and unprocessed, they contain high amount of antioxidants which prevents the harmful free radicals from attacking the body. It also helps in natural detoxification by cleansing the liver and eliminating the toxins and unnecessary fats from the body. Most Read: Want To Lose Weight But Don't Want To Exercise? Drink Green Coffee

4. Suppresses Appetite Are you are trying to lose weight but you can't because you have constant hunger pangs? Well, green coffee can help you. To curb your appetite, drink green coffee as it can help control your unwanted food cravings and prevent you from overeating, thereby promoting weight loss. The chlorogenic acid present in the green coffee acts as a natural appetite suppressant.

5. Controls Blood Sugar Levels Green coffee beans are known to regulate the blood sugar levels. Yes, if you are diabetic, drinking green coffee helps in decreasing the absorption of sugars in your small intestines by reducing the availability of sugar. It further lowers inflammation in the body and helps in lowering blood sugar levels in the bloodstream. Side Effects Of Green Coffee Beans Every food has a benefit and a side effect. So, it is essential that you ensure the required dosage of that food. In this case, green coffee is possibly safe but, it is also important to understand that green coffee contains caffeine which is similar to regular coffee. In many people, excess caffeine can cause nervousness, restlessness, headache and irregular heartbeat. Also consuming a high dosage of chlorogenic acid has been known to increase plasma homocysteine level which is linked to heart disease.