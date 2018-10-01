What Is Green Coffee And Its Benefits?

Green coffee beans are coffee beans that have not been roasted. The roasting process reduces the amount of a compound called chlorogenic acid. Therefore, the normal roasted coffee we consume have a lesser amount of chlorogenic acid, and is not as beneficial as green coffee. The presence of high chlorogenic acid in green coffee beans is thought to have several health benefits.
Researchers believe that these compounds have antioxidant effects, lowers blood pressure and helps in weight loss. Consumption of green coffee may positively affect how your body absorbs and uses carbohydrates. It also plays a crucial role in diabetes management by regulating the blood sugar levels.
Read on to know how green coffee beans benefits your health.
1. Boosts Metabolism
The chlorogenic acid in green coffee is a great metabolism booster. It elevates the Basal Metabolic Rate (BMR) of the body to a great extent, which lowers excessive release of glucose from the liver into the blood. The body then starts burning the excess fat stored in the fat cells to fulfil the requirement of glucose.
2. Maintains Heart Health
LDL (bad) cholesterol causes heart problems leading to cardiovascular disease. A build-up of bad cholesterol in the body narrows the arteries and a condition known as atherosclerosis occur, in which plaques form and restricts the flow of blood. Drinking green coffee will reduce the bad cholesterol due to the presence of chlorogenic acid, and is therefore said to be beneficial to the heart.
3. Detoxifies The Body
Since green coffee beans are raw and unprocessed, they contain high amount of antioxidants which prevents the harmful free radicals from attacking the body. It also helps in natural detoxification by cleansing the liver and eliminating the toxins and unnecessary fats from the body.
4. Suppresses Appetite
Are you are trying to lose weight but you can't because you have constant hunger pangs? Well, green coffee can help you. To curb your appetite, drink green coffee as it can help control your unwanted food cravings and prevent you from overeating, thereby promoting weight loss. The chlorogenic acid present in the green coffee acts as a natural appetite suppressant.
5. Controls Blood Sugar Levels
Green coffee beans are known to regulate the blood sugar levels. Yes, if you are diabetic, drinking green coffee helps in decreasing the absorption of sugars in your small intestines by reducing the availability of sugar. It further lowers inflammation in the body and helps in lowering blood sugar levels in the bloodstream.
Side Effects Of Green Coffee Beans
Every food has a benefit and a side effect. So, it is essential that you ensure the required dosage of that food. In this case, green coffee is possibly safe but, it is also important to understand that green coffee contains caffeine which is similar to regular coffee.
In many people, excess caffeine can cause nervousness, restlessness, headache and irregular heartbeat. Also consuming a high dosage of chlorogenic acid has been known to increase plasma homocysteine level which is linked to heart disease.
When Is The Best Time To Drink Green Coffee?
The best time to have it is right after your meals because generally after eating, your body's blood sugar levels increase due to the carbohydrates and protein content in foods. Drinking green coffee will prevent sudden spikes in blood sugar levels and will keep you energetic throughout the day.
