What Is Green Coffee And Its Benefits?

Green coffee beans are coffee beans that have not been roasted. The roasting process reduces the amount of a compound called chlorogenic acid. Therefore, the normal roasted coffee we consume have a lesser amount of chlorogenic acid, and is not as beneficial as green coffee. The presence of high chlorogenic acid in green coffee beans is thought to have several health benefits.

Researchers believe that these compounds have antioxidant effects, lowers blood pressure and helps in weight loss. Consumption of green coffee may positively affect how your body absorbs and uses carbohydrates. It also plays a crucial role in diabetes management by regulating the blood sugar levels.

Read on to know how green coffee beans benefits your health.