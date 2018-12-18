12 Amazing Nutritional Health Benefits Of Giloy

Scientifically termed as Tinospora cordifolia, giloy is commonly known as heart-leaved moonseed. The herb is known to have answers to various health problems. Due to its [1] medicinal properties, giloy has been used and advocated in Indian medicine since ages. The root of immortality, giloy is tightly packed with a plethora of medicinal properties which have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Giloy can be consumed in the form of juice, capsules or powder. It is considered to be a popular herb in the naturopaths' circle due to its increasing popularity and of course, the abundance of health benefits it offers to our body. Giloy is often termed as the cure for all, as there are very few diseases that this herb cannot cure.
The immunomodulatory [2] herb is inevitable in Ayurvedic medicine and is used in the treatment of chronic fever, low immunity, asthma, gout, cancer, fatigue, common cold and various other ailments. The stem of the giloy plant is the most beneficial, while its leaves are also beneficial. It is safe to be consumed by adults, and children aged five years and above.
Nutritional Value Of Giloy
According to the study conducted by Pandey, Paul, Singh and Ali [3] , 100 grams of giloy leaves contain 0.36 grams fat, 31.36 % moisture and 88.64 calories energy.
100 grams giloy contain approximately
• 3.34 grams carbohydrate
• 2.30 grams protein
• 11.321 grams fibre
• 5.87 milligrams iron
• 85.247 milligrams calcium
• 303.7 micrograms vitamin A
• 56 milligrams vitamin C.
Benefits Of Giloy Leaves
1. Boosts immunity
One of the most important benefits of giloy is the impact it has on improving the overall immune health of an individual. The immunostimulant [4] properties of the herb work wonders in boosting your immunity. The antioxidants in the herb purify the blood, removes the toxins, and fights the disease-causing bacteria. By fighting off the free-radicals, it improves your immune system which will get rid of the diseases.
2. Treats chronic fever
Being anti-pyretic in nature, the herb is the solution for getting rid of recurrent fevers. Giloy can reduce the signs and symptoms of[5] fever. Use of giloy can help support your body from life-threatening diseases such as swine flu, dengue, and malaria etc. The herb improves your condition by increasing your platelet count and alleviating the symptoms of the fever or diseases.
3. Treats diabetes
Giloy is hypoglycaemic in nature, which becomes extremely beneficial for diabetic patients. Consuming giloy for treating diabetes is effective as it can reduce the level of lipids and sugar in the blood. It is increasingly effective in the case of [6] type 2 diabetes. Drinking giloy juice is beneficial for people suffering from type 2 diabetes.
Dosage: You can mix 10-15 ml of giloy juice in a glass of water and consume in empty stomach in the morning and evening.
4. Improves digestion
According to Ayurvedic proofs, giloy is extremely beneficial for detoxifying your body. It has the ability to flush out the toxins in your body, thereby improving your[7] metabolism. This helps in boosting your digestive system, helping your body to carry out the process more efficiently.
5. Treats asthma
Since ages, giloy has been used in the treatment for respiratory infections. The herb balances any imbalances such as aggravations and helps in [8] improving the condition. It is also effective for common coughs.
6. Reduces stress & anxiety
Being a potent adaptogen, giloy is [9] effective in reducing the stress levels. It eases out the stress by calming your nerves. The herb works wonders in helping people [10] with anxiety, as the calming qualities ease out the tension.
7. Improves cognitive function
The antioxidant property of the herb is highly effective in flushing out the toxins from your body. Likewise, it is termed as "medha rasayana" because it is said to improve [11] your mental health and cognitive function. By clearing out the toxins, giloy aids in the proper functioning of your brain.
8. Treats arthritis
The anti-inflammatory properties of the herb help in relieving the painful ailments. It cures inflammatory conditions such as gout and rheumatoid arthritis. Giloy is also said to have [12] antiarthritic properties and helps with its symptoms such as joint pain.
9. Delays ageing
Giloy's antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties help in preventing premature ageing. It helps your skin from oxidative stress, and [13] environmental toxins. The herb helps reduce pimples, dark spot, wrinkles and lines and keeps your skin bright and young.
10. Fights skin ailments
The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant [14] nature is useful for treating skin diseases and problems such as eczema, psoriasis etc. The herb helps to get rid of the itchiness, and the general discomfort caused by the condition.
11. Treats eye disorders
Giloy is widely used in treating issues related to eyes. It is mainly helpful in the case of vision-related issues, as consumption of giloy can help improve your vision and clarity. Applying it directly to your eyelids are known to help soothe any straining and relieve any stress in the eyes.
12. Is an aphrodisiac
In Ayurveda, giloy is termed as 'vrushya' that has the ability to improve your sexual health. It is used to cure any [15] sexual health-related issues such as impotence. Consuming giloy will help rejuvenate your libido, helping you out with any difficulties. Likewise, it is also beneficial for controlling involuntary or excessive ejaculation or spermatorrhea.
How To Prepare Giloy Juice
Ingredients
• Giloy stem (about 1 foot)
• 6 glasses of water
Directions
• Remove the layer above the stem by gently peeling it.
• Grind it well.
• Add the water and mix well.
• Filter the drink and consume.
Warnings
• It can cause stomach irritation and constipation.
• It can lower your blood sugar levels, so diabetic patients should consult a doctor before consuming giloy.
• It may over-stimulate your immune system, making it overactive. This can cause a hike in the symptoms of diseases like lupus, rheumatoid arthritis etc.
• It is better to avoid giloy during pregnancy and breastfeeding.
