Benefits Of Eating White/Brown Fruits & Vegetables

We all know that eating plenty of fruits and vegetables is good for our overall health. But did you know the benefits of eating more white or brown fruits and vegetables? We will find out in this article.
The brown-coloured fruits and vegetables contain large amounts of anthoxanthins (flavones and flavonols). Anthoxanthin is a type of water-soluble pigment which ranges in colour from white or colourless to cream to yellow.
The white or brown coloured fruits and vegetables are:
List Of White Or Brown Fruits
- Banana
- Date
- White peach
- White nectarine
- Brown pear
List Of White Or Brown Vegetables
- Cauliflower
- Garlic
- Ginger
- Mushroom
- White onion
- Parsnip
- Potato
- Shallot
- Turnip
- White corn
- Kohlrabi
- Jicama
- Jerusalem artichoke
Brown rice, lentils, whole wheat and oatmeal are some of the brown-coloured food grains.
These white and brown coloured vegetables contain high levels of phytonutrients which can protect you from various diseases when consumed. Let's have a look at the benefits of consuming white or brown fruits and veggies.
1. Good For Heart Health
White fruits and vegetables like bananas, dates, mushrooms and potatoes contain a good amount of potassium. Potassium is required by the body to control the electrical activity of the heart and muscles.
A high potassium intake is also known to lower the risk of stroke, lower blood pressure and decrease cholesterol levels, thus promoting cardiovascular health.
2. Prevents Cancer
Allium vegetables like garlic and white onion have been reported to protect against stomach and colorectal cancer. It is due to the presence of organosulfur compounds and allyl derivatives,which suppress the action of carcinogens in the oesophagus, colon, and stomach.
White or brown veggies and fruits contain nutrients like beta-glucans, lignans EGCG and SDG that activate the natural killer B and T cells which reduce the risk of colon cancer and prostate cancer.
3. Boosts Immunity
These fruits and vegetables also contain nutrients like beta-glucans, lignans EGCG and SDG which are known for their immune boosting activity. It strengthens your immune system which is crucial to keep any type of harmful diseases and ailments at bay. Selenium, one such mineral found in mushrooms, plays a key role in supporting the immune system.
4. Keeps The Digestive Tract Healthy
Consuming potatoes with skin, pears and mushrooms, helps to maintain a healthy digestive system as they contain lots of fibre and reduces the risk of colon cancer as well. Fibre helps in bulking up the stool and passes out the stool effectively from the intestine, thus preventing constipation or irregular stools.
5. Speeds Up Metabolism
These white fruits and veggies have metabolism-boosting properties that promote fat burn and help you maintain a healthy weight. Brown rice and mushrooms are rich in selenium which boosts metabolism, the faster your metabolism is, the more calories you burn.
6. Keeps Skin And Hair Healthy
White and brown fruits and veggies are abundant in antioxidants like vitamin C which prevents ageing of the skin and hair. It is a powerful antioxidant that helps protect against the oxidative stress caused by free radicals that can speed up faster ageing of skin and hair. This vitamin also aids in the absorption of iron, a mineral necessary for hair growth.
7. Prevents Arthritis
Garlic and ginger are spices that possess anti-inflammatory properties. These properties can help prevent inflammation in the joints and aid in decreasing the symptoms of arthritis. Garlic contains diallyl disulfide, an anti-inflammatory compound that limits the effects of pro-inflammatory cytokines which can help fight the pain, inflammation and cartilage damage ofarthritis.
