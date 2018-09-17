Benefits Of Eating White/Brown Fruits & Vegetables

We all know that eating plenty of fruits and vegetables is good for our overall health. But did you know the benefits of eating more white or brown fruits and vegetables? We will find out in this article.

The brown-coloured fruits and vegetables contain large amounts of anthoxanthins (flavones and flavonols). Anthoxanthin is a type of water-soluble pigment which ranges in colour from white or colourless to cream to yellow.

The white or brown coloured fruits and vegetables are:

List Of White Or Brown Fruits

Banana

Date

White peach

White nectarine

Brown pear

List Of White Or Brown Vegetables

Cauliflower

Garlic

Ginger

Mushroom

White onion

Parsnip

Potato

Shallot

Turnip

White corn

Kohlrabi

Jicama

Jerusalem artichoke

Brown rice, lentils, whole wheat and oatmeal are some of the brown-coloured food grains.

These white and brown coloured vegetables contain high levels of phytonutrients which can protect you from various diseases when consumed. Let's have a look at the benefits of consuming white or brown fruits and veggies.