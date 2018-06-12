9 Health Benefits Of Apple Cider Vinegar, Ginger, Honey, And Turmeric Drink

Did you know apple cider vinegar mixed with honey, ginger, and turmeric is good for weight loss? Apple cider vinegar and honey have their own health-benefitting qualities and combining these two ingredients will provide your body with double protection.

Studies have shown that a drink made of apple cider vinegar, honey, ginger, and turmeric helps reduce inflammation, combats infection, eases the digestive system, and cures acid reflux.

This combo contains strong anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that relieve arthritis, fight bacteria, and strengthen the immune system. It also aids in liver detoxification as well. Also, it prevents type 2 diabetes by improving the insulin levels.

Read on to know the health benefits of apple cider vinegar, honey, ginger, and turmeric drink.

1. Helps Reduce Nausea

2. Aids In Weight Loss

3. Detoxifies The Liver

4. Eases Arthritis

5. Enhances Your Gut Health

6. Helps Fight Bacteria

7. Lowers The Risk Of Diabetes

8. Protects The Heart

9. Glowing Skin

1. Helps Reduce Nausea

Turmeric and ginger are ancient remedies for treating nausea. Ginger contains gingerols, which are pungent active compounds known for easing vomiting, nausea, and motion sickness. Also, often nausea can be the cause of digestive problems and indigestion. Turmeric has a compound called curcumin which also helps in dealing with these issues.

2. Aids In Weight Loss

If you are trying to lose weight, apple cider vinegar, honey, turmeric, and ginger is the best combo for you. Apple cider vinegar promotes satiety that will prevent you from overeating at odd times. Moreover, honey regulates the hunger hormone ghrelin and the satiety hormone leptin. Also, honey helps to increase the peptide YY, another appetite-reducing hormone.

3. Detoxifies The Liver

How can you detoxify your liver? This combo of apple cider vinegar, turmeric, honey, and ginger will aid in liver detoxification. Apple cider vinegar cleanses the liver of toxins and fights the oxidative stress in the liver. Turmeric and ginger provide protection from liver disorders.

4. Eases Arthritis

Arthritis is a leading cause of disability. Ginger and turmeric have anti-inflammatory properties. Ginger extract is known to decrease knee pain caused by osteoarthritis, according to a study in Arthritis and Rheumatology. Turmeric also has the ability to cure arthritis.

5. Enhances Your Gut Health

When your gut is healthy, it means your digestive system is in proper order. Honey, turmeric, and apple cider vinegar help in maintaining the bacterial balance.

Both apple cider vinegar and honey are prebiotics which means that they work to encourage the growth of the beneficial bacteria in the gut. Turmeric, on the other hand, works by improving intestinal barrier function; this keeps the gut bacteria safe, helping them to do their job well.

6. Helps Fight Bacteria

All the four ingredients - apple cider vinegar, honey, turmeric, and ginger provide anti-microbial remedies for intestinal infections and cavities. Apple cider vinegar and honey have potent anti-microbial abilities making them great for the immune system and overall health. Turmeric and ginger have the same properties too.

7. Lowers The Risk Of Diabetes

Apple cider vinegar, when taken before a meal can reduce postprandial glucose, even when the meal is full of carbohydrates. Honey aids by encouraging insulin secretion and increasing the liver's uptake of glucose; both of these enhance the glycemic control. These also increase insulin sensitivity along with ginger.

8. Protects The Heart

Apple cider vinegar is heart-healthy and can manage both cholesterol and blood pressure which can help in preventing heart disease. Honey can help fight inflammation by preventing plaque build-up in the arteries and protect against heart attack and stroke. Turmeric also can help prevent cardiovascular diseases by improving the function of the lining of the blood vessels and regulate blood pressure and blood clotting.

9. Glowing Skin

Honey and turmeric are excellent for providing supple and smooth skin. Apple cider vinegar works by restoring the proper pH levels of your skin and prevents skin damage. Ginger isn't far behind either; it contains 40 antioxidant properties that prevent free radical damage and protect against ageing.

How To Make A Drink With Apple Cider Vinegar, Turmeric, Honey, And Ginger

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1 small piece of ginger

1 tablespoon turmeric powder

1 teaspoon of honey

1 cup of water

Method:

Bring the water to a boil and add ginger.

Continue to boil till it's strong.

Add apple cider vinegar, turmeric, and honey and mix well.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your close ones.

ALSO READ: World Blood Donor Day 2018: Benefits Of Spinach, Banana, And Date Smoothie For Boosting Iron