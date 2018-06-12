7 Things You Must Keep In Mind While Consuming Apple Cider Vinegar

Lately, on most of the health blogs or health advice columns that we come across, we see that apple cider vinegar is a popular ingredient used in numerous natural remedies, right?

In fact, just a few years ago, not many people knew about the many health benefits of apple cider vinegar, but now, thanks to research studies and trails, it has become one of the most popular natural health ingredients, all around the world.

This is because more and more people are opting for natural remedies for ailments and diseases rather than depending on modern medications.

Time and again, it has been proven that long-term consumption of modern medications can have adverse side-effects on the health.

Whereas, natural remedies that can treat and cure diseases using natural ingredients are mostly safe even with long-term usage.

For example, when a person continues to take painkillers for a long time, it could damage the liver to a fatal extent.

However, applying natural pain relief packs or taking natural medications to treat the pain does not have such adverse effects in the long run, as natural ingredients do not contain chemicals.

So, natural ingredients like apple cider vinegar can have a number of health benefits, when they are consumed the right way.

So, here are some things you must keep in mind while consuming apple cider vinegar.

1. Dilute It

2. Don't Consume It Right After Food

3. Never Inhale It

4. Drink In Sips

5. Start With Small Amounts

6. Avoid If You Have Stomach Ulcers

7. Dilute It Even Before External Application

1. Dilute It

If you are someone who has already tasted apple cider vinegar, you would know that it has an extremely sour, acidic taste. So, usually, most people like to dilute, or mix it with water and then consume it.

Apart from making it bearable to consume, diluting apple cider vinegar with water is also healthier, because apple cider vinegar is extremely acidic in nature and drinking it straight can harm your digestive tract and esophagus, when done on a regular basis.

2. Don't Consume It Right After Food

The key to getting the maximum benefits from natural health remedies and to keep side-effects away is to consume them in the right way, in the right proportions. There are certain do's and don'ts when it comes to most natural remedies.

Apple cider vinegar must not be consumed immediately after a meal, as its health benefits can be minimised. The best time to take it is before breakfast, on an empty stomach, to reap all the benefits!

3. Never Inhale It

Apple cider vinegar has a number of health benefits, such as aiding weight loss, improving digestion, boosting heart health, etc., when taken internally.

However, a number of studies have shown that while consuming apple cider vinegar is healthy and safe, inhaling it could be harmful to the lungs and could cause a burning sensation in the respiratory tract, as apple cider vinegar is highly acidic in nature.

4. Drink In Sips

Earlier, we read that apple cider vinegar must be diluted with water before consumption to make it less acidic. Similarly, if you want to minimize the effects of the strong acidic nature of apple cider vinegar, it is advisable to consume it in small sips and not all at once, to avoid the burning sensation in the digestive tract.

5. Start With Small Amounts

If you are someone who has not consumed apple cider vinegar before and you are just starting out, then it is advisable to start by drinking small amounts (2-3 tablespoons) initially and gradually increase the quantity.

This is because the body might take a while to get adjusted to the acidic nature of apple cider vinegar.

6. Avoid If You Have Stomach Ulcers

We learnt earlier that apple cider vinegar is good for digestive and stomach-related ailments; however, when it comes to stomach ulcers, it is best if apple cider vinegar is completely avoided until it is healed.

The highly acidic nature of apple cider vinegar can further inflame and irritate the stomach ulcers, thus making the condition worse!

7. Dilute It Even Before External Application

Now, apple cider vinegar is mostly consumed internally to reap its health benefits; however, it also has many health benefits when applied externally. It can reduce skin infections, make the skin glow, soften the hair, etc.

However, even while applying it externally, one must always dilute it with water, otherwise, the high acidic nature of apple cider vinegar can irritate or burn sensitive skin and hair.