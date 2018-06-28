13 Awesome Health Benefits Of Jaggery You Didn't Know

Everybody wants to lose weight, especially the young teenagers. They want to look good and feel good about their body, but they don't realise that they end up doing the wrong things in order to lose weight quickly.

For example, healthy combinations are not incorporated into their diets. So, today we will tell you the best combination drink for weight loss - jaggery and lemon juice benefits.

If you want to have an hourglass figure, you need to have these things in yourself, that is, patience, dedication, commitment, and willpower.

Make healthier food choices and focus on foods that promote fat burning. One such food that you should include in your weight loss diet is jaggery and to double up the benefits, combine warm water and jaggery and drink it on an empty stomach. This drink is considered to be the best fat burning drink to reduce belly fat faster.

Jaggery is a natural sweetener and a healthier alternative to refined sugar. Jaggery is an excellent source of iron, potassium, and other essential vitamins and minerals, which are all beneficial for maintaining good health.

Read on to know the health benefits of jaggery.

1. Jaggery For Weight Loss

2. Aids In Digestion

3. Cleanses The Blood

4. Treats Menstrual Problems

5. Prevents Anemia

6. Prevents Nervous System Disorders

7. Prevents Respiratory Issues

8. Rich Source Of Antioxidants

9. Relieves Joint Pain

10. Boosts Immunity

11. Helps With Urinary Problems

12. Improves Sperm Quality

13. Good Source Of Energy

1. Jaggery For Weight Loss

Jaggery has high levels of potassium that helps in improving metabolism, maintains electrolyte balance in the body, and also aids in flushing out toxins from the body making you burn more calories. Having an adequate and controlled amount of jaggery could help you in losing weight.

2. Aids In Digestion

Jaggery prevents digestive disorders and this food is generally recommended to people who have constipation. Having jaggery will improve the digestion process in the body and help in proper functioning of the digestive system. So, the next time when you are having indigestion, have jaggery.

3. Cleanses The Blood

Jaggery has beneficial effects on the blood by purifying and cleansing the blood, when consumed on a regular basis. Jaggery also boosts the hemoglobin count in the blood and strengthens the immune system. This prevents blood disorders and diseases.

4. Treats Menstrual Problems

Jaggery is an effective natural treatment for many menstrual problems. During periods, if you have jaggery it will provide relief from menstrual cramps and stomach ache. It aids in proper blood flow and makes you feel at ease.

5. Prevents Anemia

Did you know jaggery can help prevent anemia? Jaggery is rich in iron and folate that helps in preventing anemia by maintaining the normal levels of red blood cells. Jaggery also provides energy and wards off fatigue and weakness from the body which are the common symptoms of anemia.

6. Prevents Nervous System Disorders

Jaggery contains many natural properties that help in the smooth functioning of the nervous system. It also helps prevent major issues associated with the nervous system. This, in turn, helps individuals in staying normal and healthy.

7. Prevents Respiratory Issues

Consuming jaggery on a regular basis can help prevent respiratory problems like asthma and bronchitis. Health experts suggest combining jaggery with sesame seeds can be beneficial for the respiratory system. Jaggery contains properties that help in regulating the temperature of the body.

8. Rich Source Of Antioxidants

Jaggery is packed with antioxidants, especially selenium that aids in preventing the various effects of free radicals. These antioxidants keep many ailments and diseases at bay and also delay the signs of ageing. Mixing jaggery with tea or warm water will treat cold and cough as well as will cure migraine and headaches.

9. Relieves Joint Pain

If you are suffering from joint pain, eat jaggery. Experts suggest that eating jaggery with a piece of ginger helps to alleviate joint pain. Also, drinking a glass of warm milk with a tablespoon of jaggery would also help by strengthening the bones and keeps bone problems away.

10. Boosts Immunity

Jaggery is rich in vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants and this helps in boosting the immunity. If your immune system is strong, the lesser are the chances of infections, diseases, and ailments. Jaggery is loaded with zinc and selenium that prevents free radical damage caused by oxidative stress.

11. Helps With Urinary Problems

Jaggery is a natural diuretic and aids in stimulating urination, which is actually great for people who have difficulty in passing urine. Jaggery lowers the inflammation of the bladder. Experts recommend drinking jaggery with hot milk to treat urinary problems and this improves the urine flow.

12. Improves Sperm Quality

As per the Ayurveda, eating jaggery mixed with amla powder can help in the improvement of the quality of sperm. Jaggery is known to boost the sperm production and also helps in reducing the weakness of the body and prevents urinary problems in men.

13. Good Source Of Energy

Jaggery is a complex carbohydrate food, whereas sugar is a simple carbohydrate. Jaggery will provide energy to the body for a longer time and your blood sugar levels are not raised immediately. That's the reason why you should swap sugar with jaggery in your tea or coffee.

How Much Jaggery To Eat Every Day For Weight Loss

One can consume jaggery in many ways. After a meal, you can consume jaggery to kickstart the digestion. You could also have warm lemon water mixed with jaggery to speed up the weight loss process. However, overindulgence could reverse its health benefits. Just a small piece of jaggery will do.

Share this article!

If you liked reading this article, share it with your loved ones.

ALSO READ: How To Lower Blood Pressure Instantly: 12 Home Remedies