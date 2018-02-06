The liver is one of the most important organs of the human body. A healthy liver performs a variety of essential tasks, which includes relieving digestive issues, gas, bloating and constipation, etc. It also helps to regulate the blood sugar levels by preventing sugar cravings and fatigue.

The liver also plays a key role in producing proteins, and bile to storing vitamins, minerals and even carbohydrates. This powerful organ also help to break down the toxins like alcohol and medications, which results in keeping the liver in good shape.

If your liver is not working properly, it can lead to inflammatory diseases such as diabetes, blood pressure, autoimmune diseases and arthritis. An unhealthy liver may cause hormonal imbalances that can cause depression, headaches and mood swings.

So, it is very important to keep your liver healthy to prevent liver infection, as you might face terrible health problems otherwise.

Here is a list of 12 best foods for liver infection.

1. Cruciferous Vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables like cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, etc., contain vital phytonutrients like flavonoids and carotenoids that help your liver to function properly. These vegetables have the ability to prevent the formation of carcinogen in your stomach.

2. Dark Leafy Green Veggies Cabbage and Brussel sprouts contain high levels of sulphur, which can help in the detoxification of the liver, eliminating free radicals and other toxic chemicals. Dark green leafy veggies stimulate the liver and gall bladder to release bile, which assist in digestion and fat absorption. 3. Sprouted Seeds And Nuts Consuming nuts and sprouted seeds ignites energy in the body, as they are high with proteins and enzymes that act as a catalyst for all of the body's functions. Eat sprouted seeds and nuts more often to prevent liver infection. 4. Garlic Garlic contains anti-inflammatory properties and anti-bacterial properties which when consumed are known to be very good for the liver. Garlic contains a compound called allicin that supports liver detoxification and helps the liver to get rid of certain food additives and harsh chemicals. 5. Grapes Red and purple grapes contain a wide variety of plant compounds which are beneficial for the liver. Consuming grapes and grape juice can benefit the liver, which includes lowering inflammation, preventing damage and increasing antioxidants. 6. Coffee Who knew coffee could promote liver health? Noted studies have shown that drinking coffee protects the liver from various diseases and lowers the risk of permanent liver damage and chronic liver diseases. 7. Berries Berries contain antioxidants and anthocyanins that provide health benefits. The juices present in the berries can help to keep your liver healthy and also can protect the liver from damage. Eat berries thrice a week to prevent liver infection. 8. Beetroot Juice Beetroot juice is an excellent source of antioxidants and nitrates, which may benefit the liver by reducing oxidative damage and inflammation. It also increases the liver's natural detoxification enzymes and thus maintains a good liver health. 9. Fatty Fishes Fatty fishes like mackerel and salmon contain omega-3 fatty acids that reduce inflammation in the liver. They prevent the build-up of fat and keep the enzyme levels normal in the liver and improve insulin resistance. 10. Olive Oil Olive oil has many health benefits, which includes positive effects on the liver and heart health. Consuming a teaspoon of olive oil per day improves liver enzymes, fat cells and promotes a better blood flow in the liver. 11. Ginger Ginger possesses anti-viral properties, anti-microbial properties and anti-inflammatory properties. This superb spice detoxifies the liver by promoting blood circulation, unclogs blocked arteries and lowers the blood cholesterol level. 12. Eggs Eggs contain protein and amino acids, which the liver requires to perform the detoxification process. Choline, a coenzyme found in egg yolk, protects the liver from a wide range of harmful substances.

