20 Amazing Foods To Always Have In Kitchen

Having a decked-up kitchen is a very good way to be prepared for almost any situation, be it unexpected guests coming over or a natural calamity like thunderstorms. It is very essential to have a packed-up kitchen, so that you can just access anything you like to!
Also, it is essential to have foods that have all the necessary nutrients in them, which are essential for the body. A mixture of various nutrients and minerals is required for the proper growth and development of the body.
Here are 20 essential and must-have foods that you should have in your kitchen.
#1 Virgin Olive Oil
Olive oil is always known for its super-healthy benefits and no wonder the Mediterranean diet is considered to be one of the healthiest. Olive oil can be used for deep frying as well as cooking low-fat recipes like salads. Overall, olive oil is way less harmful than the normal oils and highly beneficial for the heart's health. Apart from that, it has less of fats that make it a good weight loss food.
#2 Low-fat Yogurt
Low-fat Greek yogurt is a must have for people who are looking forward to leading a healthy life. It has many probiotics that keep the body healthy and being very minimal in calorie count, it can serve as a perfect dessert. It also helps in the proper digestion of the foods that you have consumed, leading to a higher metabolism.
#3 Canned Olives
Canned olives have a very long shelf-life, hence these can be stored for a longer period of time and that makes your life easier. You don't have to keep visiting the supermarket to shop for these. Olives are very versatile and can be used as a topping for almost every dish. They also have healthy monounsaturated fats that are good for the heart.
#4 Honey
Honey, just like olives, has a very long shelf-life and it can be stored for almost years. Honey is a natural sweetener that contains minimal calories, unlike sugar and other artificial sweeteners. Honey also has medicinal values and can help cure cold and cough.
#5 Beans
Beans is the most inexpensive and healthy green veggie that is available in the market. Some beans can be eaten raw and some can be prepared into delicious curries. Beans are rich in fibre and hence help make you feel full for longer and ultimately help in weight loss.
#6 Quinoa
Quinoa is a rich source of fibre and protein. This makes it a great weight loss food. It is also rich in iron and vitamin B, meaning it is good for heart health. It can be cooked within a few minutes and the fibre content can satiate your hunger pangs for almost 2 hours.
#7 Eggs
This doesn't require any description because eggs are the easiest, cheapest and wholesome foods that one can have in their kitchen. Eggs are rich in proteins and eating the albumen daily can help improve your eye health. Eggs are also great diet foods, as they can be eaten for breakfast and it makes you feel full for a longer period of time.
#8 Sea Salt
In processed food, the excess sodium content leads to many health diseases. So, it is best to have salt separately put, according to your taste and preferences. Not only is it good in adding flavours, but it also stands apart due to its health benefits.
#9 Tomato Paste
Tomato is known to have a lot of health benefits. It is rich in Vitamin C that helps to increase immunity and the nutrients present in tomatoes are very beneficial for a healthy skin and purified blood stream. It is very low in the calorie count and that makes it a very weight loss-friendly food. Tomato paste has lycopene, which helps to fight cancer.
#10 Banana
Bananas are the most affordable foods and they are available throughout the year in almost all regions of the world. It has good calories which can help you both lose and gain weight, depending on the amount of intake. They are great energy-providing fruits and can be used to make delicious smoothies.
#11 Fresh Herbs
This is a kitchen must have, as herbs add flavour and essence to your delicious recipes. They are also packed with a surprising number of anti-oxidants that have numerous health benefits. Some herbs also help to fight cancerous cells. Herbs give that essence of home-made food to almost any curry.
#12 Chocolate
Yes, you read that right. Good news for all the chocoholics out there! Try to switch to dark chocolate instead of the milk-based ones. Dark chocolate has proven to have numerous benefits for the heart. It also provides powerful disease-fighting polyphenols and can help to lose weight.
#13 Garlic
Garlic is known for its numerous health benefits and it surely dominates the Indian kitchens. Garlic can help fight cold and other infections. Garlic oil can help to get rid of ear wax. It can add flavour instantly and it is more healthy than other artificial ingredients.
#14 Frozen Shrimps
For all those people who crave non-veg food on a regular basis, here's what you need to keep in your freezer. Shrimps are extremely healthy and a good source of protein. They are very low in calories and virtually fat free. It also helps to satiate your hunger cravings and there are numerous ways to prepare it.
#15 Mustard Seeds
Mustard seeds are ground to make the paste and that is used to make various curries. Mustards help to add a tangy flavour and make it delicious. This is also packed with immune-boosting mineral, which is called selenium and this helps the body to fight cancer.
#16 Vinegar
Vinegar is a very versatile food item. It helps to open up your blood vessels and improves the blood circulation in your body. Vinegar can be used to add a tangy flavour to the food and it is very beneficial for the heart.
#17 Oatmeal
Oatmeal is the best breakfast food that has numerous health benefits. It not only helps to lose weight, but also is super healthy for the heart and overall well-being of the body. It helps to lower the cholesterol and can be cooked within minutes. It is a superfood to start your day with.
#18 Broth
Wouldn't life be so much more convenient if everything was made and you just had to mix it to make the final dish? So, why not prepare the broth and store it and add meat as and when you like? It is very low in calories and a very filling food that is a great treat to your taste buds.
#19 Fresh Fruits
Fruits are a must have when it comes to kitchen essentials. When you are hungry, you can just grab a healthy snack. And they are so satiating for people who have a sweet tooth. Fruits are also a great source of healthy fats and natural sugars. And needless to mention, they assist in the weight loss process too.
#20 Fresh Vegetables
Green vegetables and leafy ones should always be stacked up in your kitchen because they are easy to prepare and super healthy for your body. Don't go for processed foods, as they contain a lot of unwanted calories and saturated fats that are extremely harmful for the body in the long run.
Here are just a few of the superfoods that you should totally be owning in a kitchen to have a healthy and more convenient life!