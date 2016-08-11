Varalakshmi Puja 2019: What To Eat While You Are On Vrata (Fasting) Nutrition oi-Luna Dewan

Varamahalakshmi puja is one of the most important and popular celebrations in South India.This puja is especially dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and is performed by married women. This year, the auspicious day falls on Friday, 9th August.

It is believed that the puja is performed for peace, welfare and happiness of their family and also for the health and longer life of husbands.

During the day of Varamahalakshmi puja married women observe vratha or fast till the time the puja is completed. It is observed on Friday, before the full moon of the Shravan month.

So how does the puja day begins?

Married women wake up early in the morning more precisely known as the Brahma Muhurta and take bath to cleanse their body before the puja and hygeine is given top priority in this festival.

While they fast, which lasts for over half a day, they also need to do a lot of work as well, like cleaning up the pooja room, entire house, making rangoli and preparing various types of sweets for the puja. This require a lot of stamina and energy.

Here are these few items which women can have while fasting to build up their stamina and get the energy as they keep their fast. Take a look!

Banana:

Banana is one fruit which is found very helpful in building up the stamina. Rich in potassium, banana also contains natural glucose which helps to boost energy levels. It can be taken in the form of fruits or juice. Having one banana not just helps to build up the energy to carry the work load but will also provide you a feeling of fullness.

Milk:

A rich source of vitamins, calcium, magnesium, milk is one of the best nutrient source, while you are fasting. It is also considered pure and are used to provide bath to gods and goddesses as well. Having a cup of milk will help in providing energy to carry on the fast as well as the work one needs to do during the puja day.

Fruit Juices:

Fresh fruit juices are one of the best source of nutrients providing you with energy as you keep the fast. You can prepare the juices with fruits like papaya, watermelon, orange, pomegranate and lots of other fruits.It is not only energizing but also healthy.

Nuts:

Nuts, especially, almonds and raisins helps in providing energy as you fast.Almonds are one of the best nuts which is rich in vitamin E and magnesium and helps in providing energy. Soak about 3-4 almonds and about 4-5 raisins in water overnight and have this in the morning. This helps in providing lots of energy to carry on the work during the day of puja as you fast.