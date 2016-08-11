Important Puja Items Needed For Varamahalakshmi

In the Shravana masam, Varamahalakshmi Puja is celebrated. This is one of the most important festivals in the southern part of India, especially in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Before the full moon day of the Shravana masam, Varamahalakshmi Puja is performed on Friday. According to the Gregorian Calendar, this vrat falls in the month of August and this year it will be observed on August 24, 2018.Varamahalakshmi Puja is the worship of Goddess Lakshmi who is the goddess of wealth.

'Vara' means boon. Performing this vrat means you can get the blessings and boon of Goddess Lakshmi and you will be prosperous and wealthy in your life.

One of the most interesting thing about this vrat is that the fast is believed to be more beneficial if it is performed by both the man and woman together.

Like every other puja or vrat, this puja also requires certain things to perform the rituals. So, what are the important things that you'll need for this puja? Well, have a look as we mention here.

1. Face of Goddess Lakshmi: Obviously, this is the most important thing you need on this auspicious day. Silver faces of Goddess Lakshmi are available in the market. The face of Goddess Lakshmi is known as Amman Mugham.

2. KumKum: Kumkum or sindoor (vermillion) is another important thing you need during the Varamahalakshmi Puja. As this puja is performed by the married women and Goddess Lakshmi is the symbol of married women, kumkum is used to decorate the deity.

3. Chandan: Sandalwood powder is an auspicious thing in any vrat or puja. There is no exception to this. After having an oil bath, women make sandalwood paste and use it to decorate the deity, and it is also used to purify all the objects that are used in the puja. The silver pot is also decorated with sandal paste.

4. New Blouse Pieces: This is needed to cover the Kalasham (silver pot). The piece of cloth must be of red or green, as these are the colours that symbolise married women. Before covering the pot with the blouse piece, fill the pot with rice, water, turmeric powder, coins, betel leaf and nut.

5. Coconut: Coconut is considered as the most auspicious fruit to be used in every puja. Varamahalakshmi puja remains incomplete without the use of a coconut. Place it on the top of the silver pot. Smear turmeric powder on it. Now, cover it with a new blouse piece. Now, place the Varamahalakshmi face over it and tie it tightly to the coconut.

6. Naivedyams: On this auspicious occasion, naivedyams or food offerings are given to Goddess Lakshmi. Along with the dry fruits, there are several traditional recipes that are made in many households. The popular items of naivedyam are appam, payasam, purnam boorelu, etc. Apart from these, several fruits are also offered to the Goddess.

7. Mango Leaves: Mammidi thoranam or mango leaves' garlands are used to decorate the puja space. In many households, people decorate the main entrance with mango leaves' garland to welcome Mata Lakshmi. They also decorate their house with flowers and mango leaves on this auspicious day.

8. Nonbu Saradu: These are yellow strings which have a flower tied in the middle of the string. Nonbu Saradu is placed at the feet of the Goddess Lakshmi, along with lots of flowers. Lotus and ghanera are considered as the most auspicious flowers for Varamahalakshmi Puja.