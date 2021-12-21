Just In
- 13 hrs ago 12 Skincare Product Claims That Are Utterly Baseless! From 'All Natural' To 'For All Skin Types'
- 16 hrs ago List Of Public Holidays And Observances In India In 2022
- 16 hrs ago Turmeric And Garlic Homemade Face Masks For Fighting Acne: Which One Would You Choose?
- 18 hrs ago Alia Bhatt Exudes Regal Vibes With Her Golden Lehenga By This Designer; Take A Look At Her Makeup Too!
Don't Miss
- Movies Rakhi Sawant's Husband Ritesh On Domestic Violence Claims By His Ex-Wife: Snigdha Had Eloped Twice
- Sports ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal's Antonio Perosevic served show cause notice for violent conduct against referee
- News S-400 missile defence system deployed in Punjab
- Finance MapmyIndia Shares Lists At 53% Premium To IPO Price
- Technology Xiaomi 12 Series Launch Date Revealed; Snapdragon 8 Gen1 Chip, 120W Fast Charging Tipped
- Automobiles Toyota To Hike Prices In January — Increased Input Costs To Blame
- Education What Is Christmas: Know The History, Traditions, And Significance Of The Festival
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Tamil Nadu In December
No Clear Evidence Yet On Omicron's Transmissibility, Immune Evasion, Severity In India: INSACOG
There is no clear evidence yet on the transmissibility, immune evasion or severity of Omicron in India, said Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) in its latest bulletin while noting that the variant continues to grow rapidly as a variant of concern globally.
The bulletin, dated December 13 and published on Monday, said public health measures and investigations are being conducted to look into the new variant.
"At this time, there is no clear evidence regarding transmissibility, immune evasion, or severity in India," INSACOG said. It further said that while the Delta variant, including its B.1.617.2 (AY) and AY.x sublineages, continues to be the main variant of concern globally, Omicron continues to grow rapidly.
"Cases have continued to increase in South Africa, with a smaller but clear rise in hospitalizations. Pending complete genomic sequencing, in the UK, S-gene target failure has shown a very rapid increase in likely Omicron cases and this would represent a significant growth advantage against Delta," the INSACOG said.
The consortium said that while there are some indicators that the disease may be milder with Omicron, there is insufficient data to determine whether this is because of prior infections or vaccination.
"There is insufficient data for Omicron severity in unvaccinated or partially vaccinated older subjects," INSACOG said.