Just In
- 1 hr ago Daily Horoscope, 10 February 2022: Today's Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
- 12 hrs ago Alia Bhatt Beautifully Flaunts Her White Saree At Gangubai Kathiawadi Promotions
- 15 hrs ago BRIT Awards 2022: Adele, Olivia Rodrigo - Decoding Best Dressed Celebrities On The Red Carpet!
- 18 hrs ago Daily Paracetamol Use Increases Blood Pressure And Heart Attack Risk: Study
Don't Miss
- Movies Mahaan Twitter Review: 10 Must-Read Tweets To Know If Chiyaan Vikram-Dhruv's Film Is Worth Watching
- Finance The RBI Monetary Policy: Accommodative, Neutral, Hawkish Stances
- News UP Phase 1 Elections 2022 LIVE: Voting for 58 seats of western UP begins at 7 am; State borders sealed
- Sports War of words erupts between IOA president and secy gen, this time on use of official email
- Automobiles 2022 Mahindra Scorpio Spotted Testing Again: Launch Soon
- Education Maharashtra HSC Exam 2022 Admit Card: Check Steps To Download MAHA HSC Admit Card 2022 On mahahsc.in
- Technology Realme 9 5G Detailed Features Revealed; Coming Alongside Realme 9 Pro Series?
- Travel Where To Go In February: Top Destinations In Nagaland
New Antiviral Drug Combo Highly Effective Against Covid-19: Study
Combining the antiviral remdesivir or molnupiravir with the experimental drug brequinar blocks the reproduction of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, that causes COVID-19, in lung cells and in mice, according to a study. The research, published recently in the journal Nature, suggests that these drugs are more potent when used in combination than individually.
Though they have not yet been tested in clinical trials, the combinations of drugs identified in the study have the potential to become very promising COVID-19 treatments, the researchers said.
"Identifying combinations of antivirals is really important, not only because doing so may increase the drugs' potency against the coronavirus, but combining drugs also reduces the risk of resistance," said study principal investigator Sara Cherry, a professor at the University of Pennsylvania, US.
There remains an urgent need for therapeutics to treat COVID-19, which has been amplified by the emerging threats of new variants that may evade vaccines, the researchers said.
They screened 18,000 drugs in search of antiviral activity, using live SARS-CoV-2 infection in human respiratory cells, because lungs are the major target for the virus.
The researchers identified 122 drugs that showed antiviral activity and selectivity against the coronavirus, including 16 nucleoside analogs, the largest category of antivirals that are used clinically.
Among the 16 were remdesivir, which is given by injection into a vein and has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to treat COVID-19, and molnupiravir, an oral pill that was authorised for use in December last year.
Among the 122 drug candidates, the researchers identified a panel of host nucleoside biosynthesis inhibitors, including the experimental drug brequinar.
Nucleoside biosynthesis inhibitors work by blocking the body's own enzymes from making nucleosides, which prevents the virus from reproducing.
Brequinar is currently being tested in clinical trials as a COVID-19 treatment and as part of a potential combination therapy for some cancers.
- wellnessExpert Article: Does COVID-19 Vaccine Provide Effective Protection Against Omicron?
- pulseSouth Korean Mask Kosk: What Is It? Would You Wear This Nose Mask?
- healthOmicron Now Dominant Variant Of SARS-Cov-2 In The Country: Government
- healthCovaxin Granted Emergency Use Listing In 13 Nations As On Jan 31 According To WHO: Government
- wellness5 Tips To Regain Strength After COVID Recovery: How Yoga And Hydration Can Help Reduce Weakness
- healthOmicron Variant May Not Be ‘Milder' Itself, US Scientists Caution
- healthSlightly Younger Population Infected More In This COVID-19 Wave: Govt
- healthBa.2 COVID Variant Is Like Omicron's Sister - Here's What We Know About It So Far
- healthReduce Gap Between 2nd Dose And Precaution Dose Of Covishield, Urges Serum Institute To Health Ministry
- healthIndia Reports Over 1.72 Lakh Fresh Covid-19 Cases, 1,008 Fatalities
- healthCurrent Covid Vaccines Induce Robust Protection Against Severe Disease From Omicron: Study
- healthNational Tele Mental Health Programme Welcome Step Especially In View Of Long Covid: Experts