Just In
- 1 hr ago The Holy Trinity Of Skincare: Three Must-Know Skincare Tips For Women In Their 50s
- 1 hr ago Tripura Bhairavi Jayanti 2022: Know About Date, Sadhana And Mool Mantra, Forms, Legend, And Significance
- 3 hrs ago Exclusive: Expert Explains How Diabetes And Varicose Veins Are Closely Linked, Risk Factors, And Treatments
- 3 hrs ago Nine Ways To Naturally Lose Weight Fast, According To Science
Don't Miss
- Sports Qatar 2022: Controversies mar England vs Iran tie; Team Melli refuses to sing national anthem, fans stranded
- News Delhi nursery admissions: First list to be announced on January 6
- Movies Shiv Thakare Is The New Captain Of Bigg Boss 16 House, Defeats Nimrit Ahluwalia & Abdu Rozik To Gain The Title
- Finance 3 Best Stocks To Buy From Infra Space: Emkay Global Picks 3 Stocks For 43% Return
- Automobiles Top 10 Motorcycles Sold In October 2022 - Splendor Still Reigns Supreme
- Education MH CET -3 Year LLB 2022: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released; Direct Link Here
- Technology Jio Cinema Gets Heavily Criticised for its FIFA World Cup 2022 Broadcast; Here's Why
- Travel Looking For Workcation in North India? We Listed the Best, Have A Look
Measles Prevention Through Mumbai Authorities' Dharavi Model: Details
A measles outbreak has been reported in Mumbai, where eight deaths and 184 confirmed cases have been reported.
Some major reasons for the disease outbreak in the city are poor living conditions, large family sizes, inadequate health and sanitation facilities, poor immunity, missed vaccine doses, and reluctance to receive vaccinations [1].
According to civic data, Mumbai has seen a multi-fold increase in measles cases this year compared to 25 cases recorded in 2020 and nine cases last year.
According to health experts, measles is a major cause of diarrhoea, pneumonia, and lowered immunity; among other conditions, measles causes children to be entangled in a spiral of illnesses and malnutrition [2].
Measles Prevention Through Dharavi Model
Dr Virendra Mohite, the medical officer of health (MOH), and Assistant Commissioner Prashant Sapkale have acted swiftly to address the measles outbreak.
The Mahim Dharavi General Practitioners' Association, which championed the cause of slum dwellers during the first wave of the COVID epidemic, has recruited 450 medical practitioners, 268 anganwadi workers, and 69 school employees to fight the measles virus [3].
"We have the progressive data from September 15. Out of 2,15,628 houses surveyed, we found 59 fever cases with rashes during a house-to-house survey. Five of them were diagnosed as positive. All of them have recovered. There is no hospitalisation of such patients, and no death was recorded in Dharavi," Dr Mohite said.
1. Approximately 5 lakh people live in Dharavi, and 46,000 children between the ages of 0 and 5 live in five health centres, each providing health care to 1 lakh people.
2. The health post consists of one assistant medical officer and an ANM, a coordinator with community health volunteers (CHVs) and Asha workers working under them, who monitor a group of three thousand people each day.
3. As part of their daily duties, community health volunteers cover 150 houses and conduct routine surveillance. To control the measles outbreak in Dharavi, the BMC will concentrate on two aspects-first, strengthen house-to-house surveys to detect more cases of fever with rashes and administer Vitamin A doses, and second, make sure that due beneficiaries are vaccinated.
4. A single anganwadi has 60 to 70 children, and mothers are asked to bring their children up to the age of five for vaccination.
What Is The Dharavi Model?
During the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dharavi, Asia's largest slum pocket in G (north) ward, received accolades from the World Health Organization (WHO) [3].
Officials have reported that the 'Dharavi model' of COVID-19 management and the vaccination drive was instrumental in successfully containing the second wave.
Screening of individuals with symptoms, aggressive testing, regular screening and testing of Dharavi residents working in different parts of Mumbai, including delivery personnel and industrial workers, has assisted in controlling the spread of the pandemic.
On A Final Note...
To control the measles outbreak in Dharavi, the BMC officials will focus on two major aspects: first, strengthening house-to-house surveys to detect more cases of fever with rashes and administer Vitamin A doses, and second, investigating the vaccination coverage of due beneficiaries.
- disorders cureMeasles Outbreak In Mumbai: Know About The Disease, Its Causes, Symptoms, Treatment And Prevention
- wellnessMeasles Immunisation Day 2022: How To Treat Measles Naturally?
- disorders cureMeasles Cause Immune Amnesia, Increases Risk Of Other Diseases
- wellnessWorld Immunization Day: Important Facts About Immunization
- disorders cureMeasles Immunisation Day 2016: 7 Things To Know About The Summer Disease
- wellnessBangalore, Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata Named Among 'Most Stressed Cities In The World': Here's Why
- disorders cureCancer Centre Successfully Initiates Neuro-Monitoring Technique For Spinal Cord Surgery, A First In Mumbai
- bollywood wardrobeAnanya Panday’s Multicolour Sweatshirt Or Tamannaah Bhatia’s Pink Co-ords, Whose Tie-Dye Outfit Is Prettier?
- bollywood wardrobeFemina Miss India 2020: Vaani Kapoor Steals The Show With Her Glitzy Look In A Maroon Feather Dress
- art cultureMumbai's Iconic Kala Ghoda Arts Festival 2021 Goes Virtual
- bollywood wardrobeSara Ali Khan Drives Mid-Week Blues Away As She Spreads Cheerful Vibes In Her Colourful Outfit
- lifeThree-Year-Old Mumbai Boy Donates Rs. 50,000 To Mumbai Police To Fight Against Coronavirus