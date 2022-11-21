Measles Prevention Through Mumbai Authorities' Dharavi Model: Details Health oi-Amritha K

A measles outbreak has been reported in Mumbai, where eight deaths and 184 confirmed cases have been reported.

Some major reasons for the disease outbreak in the city are poor living conditions, large family sizes, inadequate health and sanitation facilities, poor immunity, missed vaccine doses, and reluctance to receive vaccinations [1].

According to civic data, Mumbai has seen a multi-fold increase in measles cases this year compared to 25 cases recorded in 2020 and nine cases last year.

According to health experts, measles is a major cause of diarrhoea, pneumonia, and lowered immunity; among other conditions, measles causes children to be entangled in a spiral of illnesses and malnutrition [2].

Measles Prevention Through Dharavi Model

Dr Virendra Mohite, the medical officer of health (MOH), and Assistant Commissioner Prashant Sapkale have acted swiftly to address the measles outbreak.

The Mahim Dharavi General Practitioners' Association, which championed the cause of slum dwellers during the first wave of the COVID epidemic, has recruited 450 medical practitioners, 268 anganwadi workers, and 69 school employees to fight the measles virus [3].

"We have the progressive data from September 15. Out of 2,15,628 houses surveyed, we found 59 fever cases with rashes during a house-to-house survey. Five of them were diagnosed as positive. All of them have recovered. There is no hospitalisation of such patients, and no death was recorded in Dharavi," Dr Mohite said.

1. Approximately 5 lakh people live in Dharavi, and 46,000 children between the ages of 0 and 5 live in five health centres, each providing health care to 1 lakh people.

2. The health post consists of one assistant medical officer and an ANM, a coordinator with community health volunteers (CHVs) and Asha workers working under them, who monitor a group of three thousand people each day.

3. As part of their daily duties, community health volunteers cover 150 houses and conduct routine surveillance. To control the measles outbreak in Dharavi, the BMC will concentrate on two aspects-first, strengthen house-to-house surveys to detect more cases of fever with rashes and administer Vitamin A doses, and second, make sure that due beneficiaries are vaccinated.

4. A single anganwadi has 60 to 70 children, and mothers are asked to bring their children up to the age of five for vaccination.

What Is The Dharavi Model?

During the first wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, Dharavi, Asia's largest slum pocket in G (north) ward, received accolades from the World Health Organization (WHO) [3].

Officials have reported that the 'Dharavi model' of COVID-19 management and the vaccination drive was instrumental in successfully containing the second wave.

Screening of individuals with symptoms, aggressive testing, regular screening and testing of Dharavi residents working in different parts of Mumbai, including delivery personnel and industrial workers, has assisted in controlling the spread of the pandemic.

On A Final Note...

To control the measles outbreak in Dharavi, the BMC officials will focus on two major aspects: first, strengthening house-to-house surveys to detect more cases of fever with rashes and administer Vitamin A doses, and second, investigating the vaccination coverage of due beneficiaries.

Story first published: Monday, November 21, 2022, 20:37 [IST]