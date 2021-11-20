Magical Herb 'Jufa' Can Do Wonders For People Who Stay Out For Long Hours In The Toxic Air Health oi-PTI

With no let-up in the toxic smog which has engulfed portions of Delhi and adjacent spaces, Ayurveda mavens right here have steered that medicinal herb 'Jufa' discovered in prime mountainous areas, can be efficient in offering coverage towards respiration issues. The prime air pollution degree in the town has left many with congested nostrils, sore throat and cough.

Photo Credit: gosumitup.com/

"There are certain herbs and spices that will not only ensure good lung health but also keep respiratory ailments at bay. Consumption of Jufa with Tulsi, cloves, Peepli, Gojiya, cinnamon, Kateli, Baheda, dried fig and Unab can offer relief from mucus and cough," Dr R P Prashar, head of Prashant Vihar-based Ayurveda Hospital stated.

Doctors say most of the people troubled by dry cough in Delhi are those who are out in the open air for long hours, breathing in the toxic air. They are usually two-wheeler riders or those doing fieldwork as part of their job.

"If the cough lasts more than three days, one should immediately take medical help. It can be a sign of a serious medical condition," they warned.

It has been found that herbs like Jufa, Tulsi, Bharangi and others are useful in cleansing the respiratory tract, expelling cough from the body system. These herbs also help boost the body's immunity, doctors said.

Dr Shantanuk Mar from the All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) said on account of air pollution in Delhi, many people are contracting allergy symptoms which include cough, mucus, fever and headache, which if not treated early can turn contagious.

"Consuming tea and milk containing turmeric, tulsi, ginger, cloves and black pepper, can help heal the sore throat and remove toxic elements from the body's system," he said.

According to a few studies, some household plants like the snake plants, bamboo, Areca Palm, peace lily and money plant, can take in toxins from the atmosphere and purify the air. The use of beeswax candles, salt lamps, or essential oils, including rosemary, thyme, oregano, tea tree, lemongrass, and cinnamon can also help in purifying the air, they said