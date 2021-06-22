#InThisTogether: Josh App Partners With Fortis For Mental Health Awareness Campaign Health oi-Lekhaka

Josh, India's own short video maker app powered by Dailyhunt, has partnered with Fortis Mental Health, the Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences at Fortis Healthcare, for the #InThisTogether campaign. The collaborative campaign aims to raise awareness around mental health and its importance, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The #InThisTogether campaign, which began on June 9, 2021, will culminate on June 30 this year. The month-long campaign from this collaboration between Josh and Fortis comes at a time when the significance of mental health awareness has magnified exponentially.

Ravanan N, Head of Content, Josh, said about the campaign, "Josh as a platform has always been about breaking the mould and promoting important causes among its audience. As part of that, promoting mental health has been a step in the right direction towards building the youth of this country. We are extremely privileged to have partnered with Fortis, one of India's largest healthcare chains, to help take this initiative forward."

Dr Samir Parikh, Director of Department of Mental Health and Behavioural Sciences, Fortis Healthcare, said, "The Fortis National Mental Health Program is partnering with Josh for an important initiative - #Inthistogether - to shape positive conversations around mental health and enhance our collective well-being."

Dr Parikh further added, "Mental Health needs to be prioritised; it's for all of us to work together and collaborate to bring in our collective voices and positivity in our lives. The pandemic has had an impact on everyone, and it's time for everyone to take care of each other and build a resilient future. We need to remember that we are in this together!"

Focussing on raising awareness of priority mental health issues around the world and mobilising efforts in support of mental health, #InThisTogether is an opportunity for people to strengthen and relish their relationships with one another. Having a solid support system, learning life skills, valuing self-care, staying positive and cultivating happiness is the need of the hour.