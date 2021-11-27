India Delivered 70.70 Million Doses Of Covid Vaccines To 95 Countries Till Nov 22: Union Minister Jitendra Sin Health oi-PTI

India has delivered around 70.70 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines to 95 countries till November 22 and out of these, 12.7 million doses were given to 47 nations by the federal government, Union minister Jitendra Singh stated on Friday. He stated the remaining 58 million have been provided by the Serum Institute of India beneath its business and COVAX obligations.

Minister for Science and Technology Singh, who chaired the ninth BRICS Science and Technology Ministers meet held on Friday, referred to as for working in the direction of rightful place for BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) within the Global Innovation Index, and this he stated could be achieved by way of additional strengthening the cooperation within the area of Science, Technology and Innovation.

During his interventions in several periods, Singh knowledgeable that India beneath the "Vaccine Maitri" initiative is offering COVID-19 vaccines to countries all over the world.

"As of November 22, 2021, India had delivered around 70.70 million doses of vaccines to 95 countries and out of these, 12.7 million doses were given to 47 countries by the government. The remaining 58 million were supplied by the Serum Institute of India under its commercial and COVAX obligations," he added.

Singh stated BRICS countries should come collectively and innovate cost-effective, reasonably priced, accessible, sustainable and scalable scientific options, as they face many comparable and distinctive challenges.

He stated BRICS is dwelling on 41 per cent of the world inhabitants with a growing share of this consisting of youth and added that the potential exhibited by younger scientists should get its rightful place within the world environment.

Zhang Guangjun, Vice Minister of Science and Technology, China; Bonginkosi Emmanuel Nzimande, Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology, South Africa; Marcos Pontes, Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Brazil and Natalya Bocharova, Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education, Russia and senior officers from BRICS countries attended the meet and adopted the agenda.

Acknowledging that India has obtained full cooperation from all BRICS companions throughout its Chairship, Singh underlined that 2021 is a vital landmark 12 months in BRICS Cooperation because the grouping accomplished 15 years.

Singh stated that the Covid pandemic offered a chance to perceive that world cooperation was the one approach ahead in assuaging such world challenges and through this era, we expanded intra-BRICS cooperation by strengthening preparedness and response to the pandemic.

Story first published: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 14:41 [IST]