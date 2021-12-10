India’s Cumulative Vaccination Coverage Crosses 131 Crore Landmark Milestone: Government Health oi-PTI

The cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 131 crores on Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said.

On Thursday, more than 67 lakh (67,11,113) doses were administered till 7 pm, the ministry said, adding the daily vaccination tally is expected to increase further with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late night.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started on February 2.

The next phase of vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged more than 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand the vaccination drive by allowing everyone above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.

Story first published: Friday, December 10, 2021, 17:51 [IST]