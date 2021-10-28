HCG Cancer Hospital Conducts Free Breast Cancer Screening Camp & Awareness Talk For KSRTC Women Health oi-Boldsky Desk

Marking breast cancer awareness month, under the campaign #INYOURBrEaSTINTEREST HCG Cancer Hospital Bengaluru organized a free breast cancer screening camp and awareness talk session for the KSRTC women workforce at Shanti Nagar KSRTC depot.

The objective was to educate and create awareness on the impact of breast cancer among women. The dignitaries present were Mr Venugopal R, Divisional Controller, KSRTC, Dr Premitha R, Consultant Radiation Oncologist, HCG Cancer Hospital Bengaluru and Mr Mohan Kumara, AVP, Operations and Projects, HCG Cancer Hospital Bengaluru.

Around 60 KSRTC woman employees underwent breast cancer screening and more than 150 KSRTC employees participated in the health talk delivered by Dr Premitha R. The screening and health talk intended at creating awareness on breast cancer symptoms, precautions, and the importance of regular breast screening among women.

Mr Shivayogi C. Kalasad, Managing Director, KSRTC, said "We are glad that HCG has taken up this initiative for our employees. It is important to create awareness about breast cancer and its impact. As an organization, raising awareness of breast cancer and other disease is critical for the wellbeing of our employees.

Awareness surrounding breast cancer is incredibly important as early detection, often through screening, can catch the disease when it is most treatable. Through this screening camp and awareness talk our employees will be aware of the symptoms, preventions and treatment module."

Speaking on the occasion Dr Premitha R, Consultant Radiation Oncologist, HCG Cancer Hospital Bengaluru said, "We appreciate the efforts and contribution of KSRTC workforce. Breast cancer is the commonest cancer among women in India. HCG has undertaken this initiative to create awareness on the importance of breast cancer screening and early detection.

There is a need to create a culture where every woman is aware that a monthly breast self-examination, annual clinical self-examination and mammogram could save a woman's life. The key message should be early detection and treatment saves lives."

As a part of the Breast Cancer Awareness initiative, HCG will be conducting a breast cancer screening camp for BBMP women Pourakarmikas at Ulsoor Maternity hospital. With these awareness camps, the HCG urges more and more people to come forward and get checked for symptoms and treatment options.

About HCG Cancer Centre Bangalore

HCG Cancer Centre located in Bangalore has been revolutionizing cancer care since its inception and has helped patients achieve longer and better lives. Since its inception in Bangalore, it has grown to become the largest network of Cancer Care Hospitals in India. HCG was the First Cancer Centre in India to introduce Cyclotron and PET-CT technologies. Patients have access to complete cancer care, from prevention, screening, diagnosis, and treatment to rehabilitation and supportive/palliative care. The diagnostic facility at HCG Cancer Centre Bangalore is equipped with state-of-the-art imaging technologies like 3T MRI, PET-CT, and SPECT.

Thursday, October 28, 2021