For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Just In
- 30 min ago Kubbra Sait And Deepika Padukone Can Give You Cues On How To Look Cool And Ace The Street-Style Look
- 2 hrs ago Expert Article: The Indian Perception On Cosmetic Surgery
- 3 hrs ago Your Denim Edit Ft. Nushrratt Bharuccha And Sara Ali Khan
- 4 hrs ago What Is Hidden Depression? Symptoms, Risks And How To Recognize It In A Person
Don't Miss
- Movies Angelina Jolie's Daughter Zahara Stuns In Mom's Vintage Oscar Dress At Eternals LA Premiere
- News Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case: No bail for Aryan Khan, Arbaaz, Munmun
- Technology Oppo K9s With Snapdragon 778G, 120Hz Display Launched; India Price, Availability
- Education Kerala SET January 2022 Registration Opens. Check KSET Exam Date, Admit Card And Eligibility Details Here
- Finance These 3 Small Finance Banks Offering Interest On FD Up To 7.25%, Long Term And Short Term Comparison, Risks
- Sports James Pattinson, the Australian fast bowler, retires from cricket at 31
- Automobiles Limited-Edition Toyota Innova Crysta Launched In India: Comes With HUD, 360-Degree Camera, And More Features
- Travel Tamil Nadu's Ten Best Winter Destinations
First Death Reported In Delhi Due To Dengue This Year: Civic Body
Health
oi-PTI
By PTI
The national capital has reported the first death due to dengue this year, while the number of cases of the vector-borne disease has mounted to over 720, according to a civic report released on Monday.
Of the total count of dengue cases in Delhi this year, 382 have been reported this month till October 16.
The total number of cases this year till October 9 stood at 480.
As per the civic report on vector-borne diseases released on Monday, one death and a total of 723 dengue cases have been recorded this season till October 16, which is the highest count since 2018 for the same period.
In September this season, 217 cases were logged, the highest count for the month in the last three years.
Comments
GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES!
Allow Notifications
You have already subscribed
Story first published: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 9:57 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 20, 2021
Read more about: dengue mosquito borne