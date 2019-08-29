ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Celebrities Open Up About PCOS Through #MyPCOSStory Campaign

    By

    PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is a condition that affects a woman's hormone levels. The hormonal imbalance leads to the production of higher than normal amounts of male hormone which causes hair growth on the face and body, baldness, delay in periods and long-term health problems like heart disease and diabetes.

    PCOS affects a woman between the age of 15 to 44 and between 2.2% and 26.7% of women in this age group have PCOS, according to a study [1] . Different studies in India on PCOS have reported a prevalence of 3.7% to 22.5% and even up to 36% in adolescents [2] .

    PCOS has become so common that Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan and Sonam Kapoor have openly spoken about their struggles of living with PCOS. Even television actors like Divyanka Tripathi and Vidya Malvade are supporting the cause and spreading awareness about the condition.

    View this post on Instagram

    Troubled with #PCOS? Then share your story of fighting it with the world! This is so important and it is high time someone spoke about it! I often see people turning a blind eye to certain issues related to women’s health and for some reason- see it as a taboo! 1 out of every 4 women has PCOS which can make her feel low and underconfident! Most importantly, families or colleagues do not understand their woes completely due to unawareness. But we can do something about it. . I urge you to join #MyPCOSStory - a movement to spread awareness about PCOS so women who are suffering from it know that they are not alone! . Also, thanks Oziva @ozivanutrition for taking this initiative! . I nominate @priyanka_sameer_tiwari, @riyadahiya_ and you all to take part! . Rules to participate- ✔️Post a Picture with a blindfold around your eyes ✔️In the caption share your/your friend’s PCOS Story ✔️Nominate 3 of your friends ✔️Tag @ozivanutrition and #MyPCOSStory . #PCOS #awareness #womenshealth #oziva

    A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya) on

    The month of September is observed as PCOS Awareness Month, and Oziva, India's first clean-label active nutrition brand recently launched a #MyPCOSStory Campaign.

    To support the campaign, Divyanka shared a video on Instagram on how most women are unaware of the PCOS disorder.

    View Article References
    1. [1] March, W. A., Moore, V. M., Willson, K. J., Phillips, D. I., Norman, R. J., & Davies, M. J. (2009). The prevalence of polycystic ovary syndrome in a community sample assessed under contrasting diagnostic criteria.Human reproduction,25(2), 544-551.
    2. [2] Singh, A., Vijaya, K., & Sai Laxmi, K. (2018).Prevalence of polycystic ovarian syndrome among adolescent girls: a prospective study. International Journal of Reproduction, Contraception, Obstetrics and Gynecology, 7(11), 4375.

    More PCOS News

    Read more about: pcos campaign actors bollywood
    Story first published: Thursday, August 29, 2019, 19:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 29, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue