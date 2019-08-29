Celebrities Open Up About PCOS Through #MyPCOSStory Campaign Health oi-Neha Ghosh

PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) is a condition that affects a woman's hormone levels. The hormonal imbalance leads to the production of higher than normal amounts of male hormone which causes hair growth on the face and body, baldness, delay in periods and long-term health problems like heart disease and diabetes.

PCOS affects a woman between the age of 15 to 44 and between 2.2% and 26.7% of women in this age group have PCOS, according to a study [1] . Different studies in India on PCOS have reported a prevalence of 3.7% to 22.5% and even up to 36% in adolescents [2] .

PCOS has become so common that Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan and Sonam Kapoor have openly spoken about their struggles of living with PCOS. Even television actors like Divyanka Tripathi and Vidya Malvade are supporting the cause and spreading awareness about the condition.

The month of September is observed as PCOS Awareness Month, and Oziva, India's first clean-label active nutrition brand recently launched a #MyPCOSStory Campaign.

To support the campaign, Divyanka shared a video on Instagram on how most women are unaware of the PCOS disorder.

View Article References [1] March, W. A., Moore, V. M., Willson, K. J., Phillips, D. I., Norman, R. J., & Davies, M. J. (2009). The prevalence of polycystic ovary syndrome in a community sample assessed under contrasting diagnostic criteria.Human reproduction,25(2), 544-551. [2] Singh, A., Vijaya, K., & Sai Laxmi, K. (2018).Prevalence of polycystic ovarian syndrome among adolescent girls: a prospective study. International Journal of Reproduction, Contraception, Obstetrics and Gynecology, 7(11), 4375.