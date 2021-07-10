Zika Virus Reported In Pregnant Woman In India: Know Its Causes, Symptoms And Treatments Disorders Cure oi-Shivangi Karn

A recent news report talks about a case of a pregnant woman in Kerala who has been diagnosed with Zika virus infection. This is the first case of infection in the state and 13 more people are under suspicion. The reports of these people have been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune and the result is awaiting.

Amidst COVID-19, the case of another life-threatening vector-borne infection has alarmed people and the Health Department of India. According to Veena George, Minister for Health and Family Welfare of Kerala, the 24-year-old pregnant woman was admitted to a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) on June 28 with fever, red rashes and headache and after showing signs of Zika virus infection, she was tested further at the NIV Pune.

She added that the lady is healthy for now and on 7 July, delivered a baby. Though she had no history of travelling outside the state, her home is located on the Tamil Nadu border and, a week prior to her diagnosis, her mother had shown similar symptoms.

So, what is Zika virus infection? Let's know about its causes, symptoms, treatments and other details.