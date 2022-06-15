Just In
What Is Tachycardia? Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Complications, Diagnosis And Treatments
Popular actor Deepika Padukone, who had been shooting in Hyderabad for her upcoming film Project K, was rushed to the Kamineni hospital after experiencing an increase in heart rate. Though she returned to the set after a checkup, there is still widespread concern about her health.
In medical terms, an increased or fast heartbeat is termed tachycardia. So, what is tachycardia and its causes, symptoms and treatments?
What Is Tachycardia?
Tachycardia is a condition that causes the heart to beat faster than it should, for a few minutes to a few hours. When you're not doing anything, the heart rate should be between 60 and 100 beats per minute. Tachycardia occurs when the heart beats more than 100 times per minute.
When the heart beats too quickly, it runs out of time to fill with blood between beats. If the heart is unable to supply all of the body cells with the necessary blood and oxygen, this can be fatal.
The electrical signals from the sinoatrial (SA) node govern how frequently the heart beats. In certain extremely emotional or anxious situations, the heart may start sending signals at a faster rate for a short period. This is known as sinus tachycardia, and it goes away when a person relaxes. Other types of tachycardia, such as atrial or supraventricular tachycardia, can reoccur on a regular basis and are more serious. [1]
Causes Of Tachycardia
There are many factors that may cause tachycardia. They are:
- Certain medications like anagrelide and chlordiazepoxide. [2]
- Chronic consumption of tobacco, alcohol or caffeine.
- Use of illicit drugs like cocaine.
- Congenital problems of the heart.
- High blood pressure.
- Imbalance of electrolytes in the body.
- Severe bleeding.
- Mental stress. [3]
- Lung problems.
- Thyroid diseases.
- Coronary artery disease.
Symptoms Of Tachycardia
Some of the symptoms of tachycardia include:
- Heart palpitations.
- Fatigue
- Dizziness
- Chest pain
- Shortness of breath
- Fainting
- Tightness in the chest.
New Study Signals The Development Of Unique Genetic Treatment For HIV
Complications Of Tachycardia
Untreated tachycardia may lead to complications like:
- Heart failure.
- Blood clots in the heart.
- Unconsciousness
- Sudden death. [4]
Diagnosis Of Tachycardia
Some of the tests that can help examine tachycardia include:
- Electrocardiogram or ECG: It helps examine the cause of tachycardia. [5]
- Echocardiogram: It helps detect problems related to the blood supply to and from the heart and problems in the heart muscles.
- MRI: It helps determine the type of tachycardia.
- CT scan: It helps get a detailed view of the heart to look for any abnormalities.
Treatments For Tachycardia
A few seconds of a fast heartbeat may not need treatment. The treatment methods for recurring and prolonged tachycardia include:
- Medications: It includes beta-blockers or calcium-channel antagonists to slow down the heartbeat. [6]
- Vagal maneuvers: It includes physical actions like applying pressure on the abdominal area, applying ice to the person's face and coughing, to help slow down the heartbeat.
- Cardioversion: It is a medical procedure that includes sending electric shocks to the heart of the patient and restoring their normal heartbeat.
How To Manage Tachycardia
- Quitting smoking and alcoholism.
- Making ways to reduce stress.
- Getting sound and enough sleep.
- Exercising regularly.
- Eating a healthy diet.
To Conclude
Tachycardia is a life-threatening condition that can be managed easily with lifestyle changes and medications. Consult a medical expert if you suspect tachycardia for early diagnosis and treatment.
