New Study Signals The Development Of Unique Genetic Treatment For HIV Disorders Cure oi-Shivangi Karn

According to recent news reports, Israeli researchers from Tel Aviv University have developed a novel genetic treatment for acquired immunodeficiency syndrome or AIDS that could be developed into a vaccine or a one-time cure for patients with human immunodeficiency virus or HIV.

Dr Adi Barzel and PhD student Alessio Nehmad led the study. They were both from the school of neurobiology, biophysics and biochemistry at the George S. Wise faculty of life sciences and the Dotan Center for Advanced Therapies at Tel Aviv University. The study was conducted in collaboration with the Sourasky Medical Center and other researchers from Israel and the United States. The research was published in the prestigious journal Nature. [1]

Take a look at the details.

About The Study

The new research looked into modifying type B white blood cells in the HIV patient's body to secrete anti-HIV antibodies in response to the virus.

Many AIDS patients' lives have improved over the last two decades due to the development of effective treatment methods that have transformed the disease from life-threatening to chronic. However, we have a long way to go to develop a treatment method that can 'cure' AIDS'.

In the new research, scientists have developed a possible technique that can make cells produce desired antibodies.

Genetic engineering is carried out using viral agents derived from viruses. The viral agents are engineered in a way that they do not cause harm to the body, but help bring the gene code of the virus to the B cells, so that they can start developing the exact antibodies needed to kill the virus.

B-lymphocytes, also known as type B white blood cells, are immune cells that produce antibodies in response to a particular infection. There are two types of white blood cells; type T and type B.

They are both formed in the bone marrow. Type T cells go to the thymus and mature, while B cells mature in the bone marrow itself and move into the blood and lymphatic systems to various body parts. [2]

The engineered B white blood cells can help combat the virus from the roots.

Technology Used In The Research

The research was done using a gene editing tool called CRISPR, developed by two scientists, Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna in 2020. The tool helps locate viral sequences and disable unwanted genetic sequences or repair or insert the choice of gene.

To Conclude

Currently, there is no genetic treatment for HIV, so there are many opportunities for research in the area. The newly developed treatment method may fight the HIV infection with a one-time injection and give hope of a cure to patients with the condition. The research can also help produce medications for other infectious diseases and certain types like cervical cancer, head and neck cancer in the coming years.