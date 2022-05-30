What Is Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding? Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors And Treatments Disorders Cure oi-Shivangi Karn

Dysfunctional uterine bleeding or abnormal uterine bleeding refers to irregularities in the menstrual cycle involving frequency, duration, regulation and volume of flow. Studies say that a third of all women experiences abnormal uterine bleeding at some point in their lives, with irregularities most commonly occurring during menarche (the first occurrence of periods) and perimenopause (around menopause).

A normal menstrual cycle occurs every 24 to 38 days, lasts 7 to 9 days, and results in a blood loss of 5 to 80 millilitres. Dysfunctional uterine bleeding is defined as variations in any of the four aforementioned parameters. The condition can result in alternating heavy and light periods, spotting, or unpredictable shorter and longer menstrual cycles. [1]

Here, we will discuss the details on dysfunctional uterine bleeding. Take a look.

Causes Of Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding

The lining of the endometriosis, which is a blood-filled layer of tissue inside the uterus, gets shed every month during regular monthly menstrual cycles in anticipation of a possible pregnancy.

Dysfunctional uterine bleeding is mainly caused by a hormonal imbalance caused by factors like stress (physical or emotional), rapid weight gain or loss, birth control pills, certain medications like nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs and intrauterine devices.

Other conditions that frequently cause abnormal uterine bleeding include:

Tumours of the uterus. [2]

Endometrial polyps.

Chronic diseases like diabetes. [3]

Kidney diseases causing an inability to provide filtered blood.

Polycystic ovary syndrome or PCOS.

Ectopic pregnancy. [4]

Thyroid diseases.

Certain medications like blood thinners and contraceptive pills.

Symptoms Of Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding

Some of the symptoms of dysfunctional uterine bleeding include:

Heavy menstrual flow.

Spotting

Bleeding with many clots or large clots.

Bleeding for more than 7 days.

Bleeding that occurs within 21 days of the previous cycle.

bleeding that occurs more than 35 days after the previous cycle.

Pain in the pelvic region.

Bloating

Dizziness.

Weakness.

Hypotension.

Pale skin.

Palpitations.

Risk Factors Of Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding

Race, especially african women. [5]

Preexisting fibroids.

Obesity.

Age over 30 years.

Blood clotting disorders like Von Willebrand disease. [6]

Complications Of Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding

Some of the complications of dysfunctional uterine bleeding may include:

Severe anaemia

Infertility

Extreme low blood pressure.

Endometrial cancer.

Shock

Death, in certain cases.

Diagnosis Of Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding

Some of the diagnostic methods for dysfunctional uterine bleeding may inlcude:

Complete blood count: It is done to count blood cells in the body.

Physical symptoms: To watch out for symptoms like acne or excess hair growth on the face.

Tests: It includes tests results like thyroid-stimulating hormone, follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) and prolactin.

Treatments For Dysfunctional Uterine Bleeding

Some of the treatment methods may include:

Surgery: Removal of polyps or cysts.

Medications: To balance hormones in the body.

Hysterectomy: It is carried out in women who have reached an older age and do not require pregnancy.

Cancer treatment: It includes chemotherapy in case the cause is tumours or cancer.

To Conclude

Dysfunctional uterine bleeding could be a life-threatening condition if not diagnosed early or treated at an early stage. Consult a medical expert, if you observe any of the symptoms.

