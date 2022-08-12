Emmy-Winning Actress Anne Heche 'Not Expected To Survive' From Anoxic Brain Injury; Its Causes And Treatment

What Is Anoxic Brain Injury? Anoxic brain injuries happen when you don't get enough oxygen to the brain, unlike traumatic brain injuries, which are caused by direct physical trauma. The most common cause of anoxic brain injuries is stroke, although stroke is not the only cause [2]. What Are The Causes Of Anoxic Brain Injury? An anoxic brain injury occurs when the brain does not receive enough oxygen. The condition is extremely serious and can lead to severe disability, coma, or even death. A person can develop anoxic brain injury due to the following reasons [3]: Stroke

Low blood pressure

Near drowning

Severe asthma attack

Carbon monoxide poisoning

Choking

Cardiac or respiratory arrest

Irregular heart rhythm or poor function of the heart muscle after a heart attack

Suffocation

Strangulation

A complication of general anaesthesia

Exposure to high altitudes

Smoke inhalation

Poisoning

Drug overdose

Electric shock

What Are The Signs And Symptoms Of Anoxic Brain Injury? Anoxic brain injury can cause symptoms ranging from mild, short-term problems such as dizziness or concentration problems to severe, long-term problems such as vision, speech, and memory loss [4]. Anoxia will cause the body to increase blood flow to the brain in an effort to restore an adequate supply of oxygen. There is, however, only a possibility of increasing brain blood flow to about twice its normal level. Anoxia will result in brain dysfunction if this is not sufficient to compensate for the loss of oxygen. Mild anoxic brain injury: A mild form of anoxia may result in problems with concentration, attention, coordination, and short-term memory that may be relatively subtle at first. Headaches, light-headedness, dizziness, increased breathing rate, and sweating may occur. In addition to a restriction in the field of vision, numbness or tingling may be experienced and feelings of euphoria [5]. Severe anoxic brain injury: Symptoms associated with severe anoxia include confusion, agitation, or drowsiness, as well as cyanosis - a blue colouration of the skin caused by low oxygen levels in the blood, commonly seen on the lips, mouth, and fingertips. In addition to brief jerks of the limbs (myoclonus) and seizures, there may also be damage to the brain caused by a lack of oxygen. Depending on the severity of the anoxia, a person may lose consciousness and enter a coma [6].

Types Of Anoxic Brain Injury Anaemic anoxia: Anaemic anoxia is caused when the blood cannot carry enough oxygen or if there is insufficient blood in the body to support the brain's oxygen requirements [7]. Toxic anoxia: Toxic anoxia occurs when chemicals or poisons interfere with the brain's ability to receive oxygen from the blood. Anoxic anoxia: This occurs when there is insufficient oxygen in the air, causing suffocation. Can Anoxic Brain Injury Be Treated? From the details of what happened and the patient's condition at the time of hospitalization, it is usually quite easy to diagnose an anoxic brain injury at an early stage. However, anoxia may be caused by various factors so that the immediate treatment will depend on the particular circumstances. The goal in all cases is to restore a normal heartbeat, blood pressure, and adequate oxygenation of the brain. In some instances, patients may undergo medically induced cooling, also known as therapeutic hypothermia. Evidence suggests that this may reduce brain cells' oxygen and energy requirements, thereby promoting recovery [8]. What Happens When A Person Has Anoxic Brain Injury? Predicting the outcome of cerebral anoxia can be aided by several factors, including the following [9][10]: Age: People over 50 tend to do less well overall than those under 50 with acquired brain injury, both in terms of the likelihood of surviving in the first place and in terms of long-term recovery. Anoxic episode duration: Depending on the extent of the brain damage, the outcome will vary. It will depend on the time the brain was deprived of oxygen, which can often be estimated based on information about what occurred. Duration of coma: After an anoxic episode, the duration of unconsciousness reflects the severity of the brain injury and aids in predicting the outcome. Pupil reaction: When a bright light is shone into the eyes, the pupils will usually constrict. After a brain injury, however, this reflex may be lost, resulting in dilated and fixed pupils that do not react to light. In the case of an anoxic brain injury, this is not a positive sign which indicates that the brainstem is functioning abnormally.