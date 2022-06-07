What Is Alice in Wonderland Syndrome (AWS)? Causes, Symptoms And Treatment Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

We all know the story of Alice from 'Alice in Wonderland,' a world-famous children's book by Lewis Carroll. Alice explores a fantasy world of anthropomorphic creatures and distorted visions through a rabbit hole. The name-bearing neurological disorder is similar to Alice's experiences described by the author.

What Is Alice In Wonderland Syndrome?

Alice in Wonderland Syndrome (AWS) is a rare neurological condition characterized by distortions of perception (metamorphopsias), body image, and time perception, along with depersonalization and derealization [1].

The condition causes temporary episodes of disorientation and distorted perception. For example, a person may perceive themselves to be larger or smaller than they are. In addition, you may notice that the room you are in, or the surrounding furniture, seems to move and appears to be further away or closer than it is.

AWS is also referred to as Todd's Syndrome or dysmetropsia. It was first identified in the 1950s by Dr John Todd, a British psychiatrist. It was observed that the symptoms of this syndrome closely resembled those experienced by Alice Liddell in Lewis Carroll's novel Alice's Adventures in Wonderland [2].

AWS primarily affects children and adolescents. Generally, disordered perceptions disappear as one age, but it is still possible for adults to experience disordered perceptions.

What Causes Alice In Wonderland Syndrome?

It is unclear what causes AWS, but doctors are trying to identify the cause.

Researchers believe that unusual electrical activity in the brain causes abnormal blood flow to those parts of the brain that process your environment and experience visual perception. Several factors may contribute to this unusual electrical activity [3].

AWS is believed to be caused primarily by migraine, although more research is required. AWS in children is believed to be caused by infection.

Other possible causes include the following [4]:

Stress

Epilepsy

Stroke

Brain tumour

Cough medicine

Use of hallucinogenic drugs

What Are The Symptoms Of Alice In Wonderland Syndrome?

Every individual experiences AWS in a different way. It may also differ from episode to episode. Typically, an episode lasts for a short period. Some episodes may last for up to thirty minutes.

You may experience one or more of these common symptoms during that time [5]:

Migraine

Size distortion

Perceptual distortion

Time distortion

Sound distortion

Loss of limb control or loss of coordination

What Are The Risk Factors For Alice In Wonderland Syndrome?

Migraines

Infections

Genetics

How Is Alice In Wonderland Syndrome Diagnosed?

Any single test cannot diagnose AWS. However, by ruling out other possible causes or explanations for your symptoms, your doctor may be able to make a diagnosis [6].

AWS is often underdiagnosed. Because the episodes often last just a few seconds or minutes, they may not reach a level of concern for those experiencing them - especially for young children. Doctors may also encounter difficulties in studying AWS and better understanding its effects due to the transient nature of the episodes.

The following tests may be prescribed by your doctor [7]:

MRI scan

Electroencephalography

How Is Alice In Wonderland Syndrome Treated?

There is no treatment available for AWS. The best way to deal with symptoms experienced by you or your child is to rest until they pass [8]. Additionally, it is important to reassure yourself or your loved one that the symptoms are not harmful.

The underlying cause of AWS episodes may be treated by treating what you and your doctor suspect is the cause. Treating migraines, for example, may prevent future episodes.

On A Final Note...

The Alice In Wonderland Syndrome can occur several times a day for several days in a row. Then you may not experience symptoms for a few weeks or months. The symptoms will likely diminish over time. It may even disappear altogether as you reach early adulthood.

