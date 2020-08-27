What Is Viral Fever? Know More About Its Symptoms, Causes, Treatment And Prevention

What Is Viral Fever?

The term ‘viral fever' often gets misunderstood by people. Fever is not a disease but just a symptom. When pathogens attack our body, in response to their invasion, our immune system releases inflammatory cytokines that raises the body temperature above 98.6 degrees F (normal body temperature) to make the environment uncomfortable for pathogens to live.

Different pathogen types such as virus, bacteria, fungi and influenza may attack our body and raise the temperature. However, when a viral infection is the reason behind the high body temperature, it is known as viral fever. [1]

To note, a viral infection can attack any body part such as lungs, kidney and intestines and the burning temperature is an indication that our immune system has started fighting off the viruses.

Some viral fever comes down in a few days while others may take days to go. It is better to consult a medical expert if the fever persists for 3-4 days.

