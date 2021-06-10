Monsoon Allergies: Types Of Allergies Common During The Season And Ways To Manage Them

Types Of Monsoon Allergies

Commonly termed as the ‘season of allergies,' the Monsoon season aggravates allergies, which are mostly pollen related. Several skin and eye infections can crop up during the rainy season, such as conjunctivitis, skin rashes, and itching.

The dampness and excessive humidity during this rainy season can increase the risk of allergens and the infections and allergies they bring with them [1]. Here are some of the common monsoon allergies:

1. Skin allergies

The monsoon season is mainly known for its rise in skin allergies, particularly in localities where pollution levels are very high [2]. It is quite common for clothes and shoes to get wet during the monsoon season, which then becomes a hotbed for allergies. Raincoats, jackets, and gloves made of cheap synthetic material can also cause allergies on coming in contact with the skin, giving rise to fungal infections, especially in the body folds, such as inside the elbows back of the knees [3].

Chemicals called histamines are produced when your body comes into direct contact with allergy triggers like ragweed, pet fur, pollen or dust mites. Antihistamines are used to treat seasonal allergies such as these. These come in different forms, including tablets, capsules, liquids, nasal sprays, and eyedrops.

2. Hyperpigmentation

Another commonly reported monsoon-related allergy is hyperpigmentation, which causes dull, dark patches on the skin, especially the face [4]. Normally, hyperpigmentation occurs when the melanocyte (melanin-producing cell) in the skin becomes hyperactive due to direct exposure to the sun. In the monsoon season, the same occurs, but due to the lack of exposure to sunlight [5].

3. Acne and eczema

One of the major skin allergies reported during the monsoon season is acne and eczema [6]. The humidity and the changing weather can cause skin irritation, redness and result in the development of acne and eczema. You can consult a skin specialist for proper medical care and attention.

4. Facial folliculitis

Folliculitis is a common skin condition in which hair follicles become inflamed and is normally reported during the monsoons. Folliculitis can occur on the upper back, arms, thighs and forehead area. Mainly caused by fungal and bacterial infection, excessive humidity, sweating, dehydration, and facial folliculitis are easily treatable. It can be prevented by controlling excessive sweating, taking regular baths and keeping the skin hydrated [7].

5. Mould allergies

Moulds are caused by fungi that survive on water and food sources and can grow on wet walls, between tight spaces, and even on heavy tapestry in your room. Moulds tend to increase during the rainy season and can cause various allergic problems in monsoons such as skin allergies, allergic rhinitis and allergic asthma [8].

6. Fungal infections

Ringworms and whitish furry growth between the fingers and toes or athlete's foot are common fungal infections during the monsoons [9]. The high amount of perspiration during the monsoon causes the sweat to not dry, and the presence of salt on the skin irritates the skin, and the growth of fungi is extremely rapid in such region - causing itchiness and redness. Fungal infections during monsoon can rapidly spread to other parts of your body, so pay attention and take proper care of your skin [10].