Intertrigo (Inflammation Of Skin Folds): Causes, Symptoms, Risk Factors, Treatments And Prevention

Causes Of Intertrigo

The most common cause of intertrigo is moisture and friction. Prolonged friction between the skin areas, increased temperature and sweating cause the skin to breakdown or get irritated resulting in intertrigo. It is usually a common skin condition that goes away when sweating or moisture buildup in the skin folds is controlled. [2]

Intertrigo gets severe when microbes such as bacteria, fungi or yeast overgrow in those areas as the warmth and moisture provide an ideal condition. They enter the skin through the cracked or peeled skin and cause infections.

Other skin conditions like psoriasis or pemphigus (causes due to abnormal functioning of the immune system) can also be the cause of intertrigo. People who wear braces or splints are also at an increased risk of the condition.

