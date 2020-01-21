Human Coronavirus: An Outbreak Of New Viral Disease In China

What Is Coronavirus?

Coronavirus is a term used for a group of viruses which are mainly found in animals. Human coronavirusis a type of zoonotic disease in which the infection spreads from animals to humans. There are around six coronaviruses identified by scientists to date that affect human beings and cause mild to severe symptoms. However, the recent coronavirus spread in China has not been identified yet.

The first case of Human coronavirus was found in the year 1960 in a patient suffering from a common cold. The name ‘corona' was given to the virus based on its crown-shaped when viewed from an electron microscope. Such viruses are often harmless and may cause mild respiratory tract infection, especially during the winter season. People often get infected with coronavirus at some point in their lives, get recovered and may get the infection again after a few months.

The six typesof coronavirus infecting humans are alpha coronavirus (NL63 and 229E), beta coronavirus (HKU1 and OC43). The remaining two SARS-CoV (Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus) and MERS-CoV (Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus) are known for its life-threatening symptoms.