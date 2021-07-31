How To Prevent The Spread Of Zika Virus Infection

1. Pick the right mosquito repellent Many types of mosquito repellents are available in the market. However, according to the CDC, EPA-registered insect repellents are considered the best to prevent the mosquitoes causing Zika virus infection. EPA repellents are safe and effective, even for breastfeeding and pregnant women. Repellents including active ingredients such as DEET, oil of lemon eucalyptus, picaridin or IR 3535 are also effective against the virus. [3] 2. Apply the repellents correctly Applying mosquito repellents is as important as getting the right one. If you are using sunscreen, the repellent must be applied after the sunscreen. Don't wear the repellent under the clothes as it can evaporate and accumulate on the fabric. Also, don't forget to spray or apply on the ankles and feet and avoid spraying on the cuts and wounds. Apply the repellent on the body areas which are more exposed such as hands and feet and wash the hands after its application. Zika Virus Reported In Pregnant Woman In India: Know Its Causes, Symptoms And Treatments 3. Wear full-sleeved and long clothes Clothes play an important role in preventing the bites of mosquitoes. As we know that Aedes mosquitoes are more active during the daytime, therefore, whenever going outside, it is advised to wear full-sleeved shirts, t-shirts or tops and long pants. If you're living in a Zika affected zone, wear clothes that contain permethrin, a synthetic insecticide. This is one of the best tips to prevent Zika virus infection. [4]

4. Keep the home and surroundings clean Even a small area of stagnant water near or at the home can serve as a mosquito breeding ground and lead to an increase in their numbers. Therefore, it is very essential to eliminate standing water in your home and the surrounding areas, including the flower pots, bottles and accumulated garbage. [5] Maintain proper drainage in the house and adequate garbage management to hinder their multiplication. 5. Stay away from bodily fluids An infected person's bodily fluids such as urine, vomit and stool carry the Zika infection and may get transmitted to another person upon exposure. According to the CDC, if you are taking care of a Zika-infected person, avoid touching or exposing any skin part to their blood and bodily fluids or surfaces where there is fluid. If by mistake you do so, wash the hands immediately with soap and water and change and wash clothes with detergents if they have fluids on them. [6] 6. Use disinfectants Daily household cleaning is an important part of hygiene. However, if you are staying in a Zika prone area or taking care of someone with the infection, it becomes the foremost task to clean the household daily with disinfectants to prevent the virus from spreading. Also, clean the surface immediately if they have blood or body fluids on them. 7. Protect yourself during sex First of all, it is advised to avoid sex at all if you have the Zika infection, or your partner has the infection, or your partner has recently travelled to the area where Zika is endemic. This is because the Zika virus can be transmitted through bodily fluid, which includes semen, saliva and vaginal discharge. Use condoms from start to finish during sexual intercourse, be it vaginal, oral or anal. You can also use dental dams for certain types of oral sex (mouth to vagina or mouth to anus). [7]