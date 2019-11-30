7 Effective Natural Remedies To Help Treat Oedema Disorders Cure oi-Neha Ghosh

Oedema occurs when excess fluid gets accumulated in the body's tissues, especially in the hands, feet, arms, ankles and legs. This causes swelling and discomfort. Oedema can happen as a result of pregnancy, medication, congestive heart failure, kidney disease or liver cirrhosis.

Oedema causes symptoms like abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, high blood pressure, stiffness in the joints, weakness, vision abnormalities, swollen skin, etc.

If oedema is caused due to an underlying disease, consult a doctor immediately. However, if you have mild oedema, here are some natural remedies that you can use to reduce swelling and discomfort.

1. Epsom Salt Bath

Epsom salt or magnesium sulfate has anti-inflammatory properties that can reduce swelling and pain associated with oedema [1] .

Add 1 cup of Epsom salt to your bathwater.

Soak your feet for 15 to 20 minutes.

Do it every day until the swelling reduces.

2. Massage The Affected Area

Massaging your swollen feet is a great remedy to relieve pain and swelling. Just massage your feet upwards with firm strokes and add little pressure. This will aid in removing the fluid from the feet and lower swelling and will help in relaxing your feet.

3. Ginger Tea

Ginger contains a compound called gingerol, known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties [2] . Drinking ginger tea daily will help bring relief from the pain and swelling associated with oedema.

Crush ½ piece of ginger and boil it in a cup of water for 10 minutes.

Strain the mixture and consume it warm.

4. Tea Tree Oil

The antibacterial, antimicrobial, antifungal, analgesic and anti-inflammatory properties of tea tree oil can help reduce pain and swelling [3] .

Pour 4-5 drops of tea tree oil in a cotton and apply it gently on the swollen area. In case your skin is sensitive, you can dilute the tea tree oil with a carrier oil.

Do this twice a day.

5. Coriander Seeds

Coriander seeds possess alkaloids, resins, tannins, sterols, and flavones and essential oils. According to a study, the anti-inflammatory properties of coriander seeds can help in the treatment of oedema [4] .

Boil a cup of water and add 3 cups of coriander seeds to it.

Boil the water until it has reduced to half its quantity.

Strain it and drink the water twice a day.

6. Hot Or Cold Compress

Warm water compress increases the blood flow in the swollen area and this, in turn, reduces the pain and swelling [5] . Cold compress also works in the treatment of oedema by numbing the affected area and reducing inflammation.

Take a clean towel and soak it in warm water.

Wrap the towel around the swollen area.

Leave it for 5 minutes.

7. Mustard Oil

Mustard oil contains a compound called allyl isothiocyanate which has anti-inflammatory properties. This can help reduce inflammation and lower pain and swelling associated with oedema [6] .

Take ½ cup of mustard oil and warm it.

Massage it on the swollen area.

Do this twice a day.

