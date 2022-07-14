Young People Are Dying Unexpectedly From Mysterious Syndrome: Read About SADS (Sudden Adult Death Syndrome) Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

People under the age of 40 are encouraged to have their hearts checked to avoid Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS). Regardless of whether or not they maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle, people of all ages have been killed by the syndrome known as SADS [1].

What Is SADS? Who Is At Risk?

The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners has defined SADS as an umbrella term for deaths that occur unexpectedly in young people, most commonly in those under 40. The term is used when a post-mortem is unable to determine the cause of the death [2].

According to doctors, people under 40 should have their hearts checked regardless of how healthy their lifestyle is. There is a high incidence of SADS among young, healthy, and active individuals.

Symptoms of SADS include a family history of a SADS diagnosis or sudden unexplained death of a family member, fainting or seizures during exercise, or when excited or startled.

It is common for sudden cardiac death to occur without warning. It is possible for warning signs to go unnoticed when they occur. Symptoms of sudden cardiac death may include unexplained fainting (syncope), shortness of breath, or chest pain [3].

How Common Is Sudden Cardiac Death In Young People?

A majority of sudden cardiac deaths occur in older adults, particularly those with heart disease. However, sudden cardiac arrest is the leading cause of death among young people. 1 in 5 heart attack patients is younger than 40 years of age, also, having a heart attack in your 20s or early 30s is more common [4].

What Can Cause Sudden Cardiac Death In Young People?

A faulty electrical signal in the heart is often responsible for sudden cardiac death. During a very fast heartbeat, the lower chambers of the heart (ventricles) quiver uselessly rather than pumping blood. The irregular heart rhythm is termed ventricular fibrillation.

There are several conditions that can increase the risk of sudden death, including those listed below [5][6]:

Thickened heart muscle (hypertrophic cardiomyopathy)

Heart rhythm disorders

Blunt chest injury

Heart structure problem present at birth (congenital heart defect)

On A Final Note...

Sudden cardiac death in a seemingly healthy individual under 35 is extremely rare. The condition is more prevalent in males than in females. Although sudden death in young people is rare, precautions should be taken by those at risk.