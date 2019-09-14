Just In
Fournier Gangrene: Causes, Symptoms, Risk factors, Treatment, And Prevention
Fournier Gangrene (FG) is a life-threatening flesh-eating disease of the genitals, often referred to as a form of necrotizing fasciitis [1] . The only difference between the two is that necrotizing fasciitis can occur in any part of the body tissue including the genitals but Fournier Gangrene is localized to the perineum or genitals.
This acute necrotic infection of the genitals is mostly found in men of age 60-70 than in women [2] and spreads rapidly infecting the nearby tissues along with it. It is characterised by redness, pain, and sloughing tissues. The first FG was identified in the year 1883 by a French dermatologist named Jean Alfred Fournier after he identified a rapidly growing gangrene in 5 healthy young men with no apparent cause.
Causes Of Fournier Gangrene
Due to excess of sugar in the urine, the genitals of a person become an inviting place for the bacteria. However, the infection doesn't spread right away and needs a cut or a wound to spread. After they find an entry, they enter through it and start spreading. Ultimately, they rot the tissues in the area causing Fournier Gangrene.
Other sources which can lead to the infection and cause FG are as follows:
- Urinary tract infection
- Hysterectomies
- Bladder infections
- Swollen body tissues containing pus
- SGLT2 inhibitors, medications for diabetes
- Chemotherapy
- HIV
- Insect bites, especially in children
- Cirrhosis
- Genital infections
- Steroid drugs
Diabetes Drug Can Cause Flesh-Eating Genital Infection, New Study Reveals
Symptoms Of Fournier Gangrene
FG symptoms can range from mild to severe. They are as follows [3] :
- Swelling in the genitals
- Itching in the genitals [4]
- Restlessness
- Pain in the genitals
- Foul smell from the genitals
- Fever
- Blood clots due to inflammation
- Septic shock
- Popping or crackling sound from the infected area
Risk Factors Of Fournier Gangrene
Several factors increase the risk of Fournier gangrene. They are as follows:
- Diabetes
- Lupus
- Chemotherapy
- Crohn's disease [5]
- Malnutrition
- Leukaemia
- Extreme obesity
- Immune-suppressing drugs
- HIV [6]
- Liver disease
- Long use of corticosteroid drugs
Complications Of Fournier Gangrene
This disease of the genitals can be very fatal if not treated at an early stage. As the disease spreads, it can raise complications like
Diagnosis Of Fournier Gangrene
At first, the doctor will ask for the symptoms and medical history of the patient suffering from FG. Later, the diagnosis will be is carried out by the following processes:
- Ultrasound: To rule out other conditions caused due to inflammation.
- Computed tomography: To determine FG and the cause behind it [9]
- X-ray: To confirm the location of the infection and quantity of gas distributed in the wound by the infection.
- Ultrasonography: To detect fluid and gases in the infection.
Treatment Of Fournier Gangrene
Several treatment methods are suggested for FG which are as follows:
- Antibiotic: Firstly, a strong intravenous antibiotic is prescribed to the patient to kill the bacteria responsible for the spread of the infection [3] .
- Surgical debridement: A process of cleaning and removing the infected tissues [10]
- Hyperbaric oxygen therapy: A process in which the infected body part is exposed to 100% oxygen to reduce the growth of bacteria, promotes wound healing, and reduce the damage of blood vessels.
- Surgery: Surgeries like skin grafting and plastic surgery is recommended to replace the dead tissues via healthy ones [2] .
How To Prevent Fournier Gangrene
Precautionary measures to help prevent FG are as follows:
- Check regularly for any signs of cuts or wounds on the genitals
- Wash the genitals with mild soap and warm water if there's any sign of wound or cut
- Control body weight as it will reduce the symptoms of diabetes which in turn will reduce the intake of SGLT2 inhibitors
- Quit smoking [11]
- If you are on SGLT2 inhibitors, talk to a doctor about its side effects
- Maintain a regular checkup habit
