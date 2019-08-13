Just In
Erectile Dysfunction Can Lead To Poor Work Productivity In Men
Erectile dysfunction (ED) is a type of sexual dysfunction in men in which they are unable to maintain/develop the erection of the penis during intercourse. This inefficiency in men can adversely affect their quality of life by lowering the work productivity and causing health-related issues, says a study published recently in the International Journal of Clinical Practice [1] .
The study was conducted among 52,000 men (40-70 years) from countries like China, Brazil, Italy, Spain, France, the UK, Germany, and the US. The overall ED prevalence was 49.7% with Italy being the highest with 54.7%.
Erectile Dysfunction: Causes, Symptoms & Treatment
Men with ED (impotence) were compared to those without the condition. The results were - work productivity impairment (24.8% with ED and 11.2% without ED), staying home from work (7.1% with ED and 3.2% without ED), activity impairment (28.6% with ED and 14.5% without ED), and working while sick (22.5% with ED and 10.1% without ED).
It was also found that such men have a low quality of health in comparison to the prior.
"This study shows that ED remains a prevalent concern, one that impacts work productivity and absenteeism," said co-author Wing Yu Tang, a researcher from Pfizer Inc, New York.
11 Foods That Help Treat Erectile Dysfunction
The researchers of the study suggested that better life management and earlier detection of the disease can help to cope with the problem, especially in countries where there's a strong link between ED and poor workplace productivity.
