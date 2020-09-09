COVID-19 Reinfection: First Case Of Reinfection (India) Reported, Govt. Orders Clinical Study

What Caused The COVID-19 Reinfection?

In late August, researchers in Hong Kong had reported the first confirmed case of Covid-19 reinfection [2]. The man was first infected by SARS-CoV-2 in late March and then, four and a half months later contracted the virus. In this case of reinfection, further studies revealed that the virus from the patient's two infections did not match, indicating the second infection was not tied to the first [3].

This had raised questions about individuals developing Covid-19 immunity, where some studies pointed out that the antibodies produced against the coronavirus in people who had been infected declined significantly within two to three months after infection - which was examined by the researchers from King's College London, who claimed that an individual's immunity to Covid-19 (Covid-19 immunity) might be lost in months [4][5].

In the Bangalore case of Covid-19 reinfection, the doctors stated that "Normally, in case of infection, the COVID Immunoglobulin G antibody is tested positive after 2-3 weeks of infection, however in this patient, the antibody has been tested negative, which means she did not develop immunity after infection" [6].

The doctor's view, therefore, suggests that with the antibodies peaking at about 20 to 30 days after symptom onset and then declining prevents individuals from gaining natural immunity to the coronavirus for more than three months.

Some doctors believe that some Covid-19 patients relapse because the coronavirus lays dormant in their bodies and reemerges, an occurrence that been seen with some viruses that often result in lifetime immunity, such as chickenpox.