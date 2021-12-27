Expert Article: Colorectal Cancer, Its Causes, Symptoms And Treatment Disorders Cure oi-Dr B S Ankit Nehra

Colorectal cancer is the fifth most common cancer in India. It refers to cancer of the large intestine. The usual age of development of this cancer is sixty years and above. However, in developing countries including India, there has been an increase in incidence among younger people. Current literature suggests that most of the patients diagnosed under the age of 50 are symptomatic at diagnosis and associated with more advanced stage at diagnosis & poorer outcomes.

Consumption of a high caloric diet, red meat and high saturated fats, excess alcohol intake, cigarette smoking, sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and diabetes are known risk factors of colorectal cancer.

Blood or mucus in the stools, an unexplained change in bowel habits with prolonged diarrhoea or constipation, loss of appetite, unexplained weight loss, excessive gas, abdominal cramps, and abdominal pain could be a few of the indicators of colorectal cancer. Cancer can be diagnosed with the help of physical examination by a medical professional, abdominal imaging (Ultrasonography, CT scan or MRI Scan), serum CEA level, colonoscopy, faecal test, and biopsy.

Colorectal cancer can be treated using a combination of surgery, chemotherapy, and radiotherapy in the localized stages. In the advanced stage, the use of targeted therapy and immunotherapy along with chemotherapy have shown longer survival and better quality of life.

Since most cases tend to develop symptoms at later stages, it is advisable to do timely screening and diagnosis. Screening of asymptomatic individuals for colorectal cancer is advocated by major societies and preventive care organizations.

Faecal Occult Blood Test (FOBT), Fecal Immunochemical Test (FIT) and Colonoscopy are methods of screening. Every adult should undergo screening faecal test and colonoscopy at regular intervals from the age of 50 years. Adults with a family history or known hereditary cause should undergo screening at an earlier age depending on risk. Screening has been shown to detect asymptomatic cancer at an early stage and can be treated successfully with less aggressive treatment and good outcomes.

Story first published: Monday, December 27, 2021, 14:10 [IST]