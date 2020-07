National Cleft And Craniofacial Awareness and Prevention Month: What Is Cleft Lip And Palate? Disorders Cure oi-Shivangi Karn

July is celebrated as National Cleft and Craniofacial Awareness and Prevention Month (NCCAPM). Cleft and craniofacial affects a lot of newborns or infants every year. One out of every 1000 baby is born with this birth defect every year.

Children with clefts of the lips and palate and other craniofacial conditions face feeding issues and are at increased risk of hearing issues, dental problems and, self-esteem challenges and developmental problems.

The month is meant to raise awareness of the risk factors which are responsible for cleft and craniofacial defects in inborn as well as provide their families with good medical treatments, quality of life and proper management of the condition. Take a look at the details.

