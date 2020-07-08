National Cleft And Craniofacial Awareness and Prevention Month: What Is Cleft Lip And Palate?

What Is Cleft Lip and Palate?

Cleft lip and palate (CLAP) is a common birth defect characterised by splits or openings in the upper lip (cleft lip) or in the roof of the mouth (cleft palate). The CLAP is formed when the facial structure of foetus is not formed properly.

Cleft lip opening can be large or small. If it is large, the opening connects the upper lip and the nose. Cleft palate opening is present either in the fleshy palate at the back of the mouth or hard palate at the top row of the teeth. [1]

If CLAP occurs on one side of the upper lip, it is called unilateral while called bilateral if occurs on both sides.

There are a lot of treatment options available for newborns with CLAP. If the defect is minor, it can be easily treated with a few procedures while large cleft and palate take time as they involve several intravenous procedures. These procedures take years until their adulthood which is why, children with severe CLAP may often face low self-esteem or confidence due to their irregular lip structure.

