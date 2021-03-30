Causes Of Fever At Night You Probably Didn't Know Disorders Cure oi-Amritha K

Many times, you may have gotten a fever in the night, while you are hale and hearty during the day. This gives you restless nights and then, of course, leaving you feeling tired in the morning.

In case you are suffering from fever at night, you need to check on the symptoms first. The symptoms may be a loss of appetite, irritability, general weakness, dehydration, sweating, headache, chills and shivering, etc.

There are apparent causes that you can avoid to get rid of the frequent night fevers. Let's take a look at what causes high fever only at night.

Causes Of Fever At Night

1. External Pyrogens

Pyrogens (fever-inducing substances) that enter your body externally and try to penetrate your body are one of the reasons that cause high fever only at night. You will see that these pyrogens tend to produce toxins that can be harmful to your health [1]. Within the body, these pyrogens are produced as a result of monocytes and macrophages. When external pyrogens enter the body, they induce the body to produce its own pyrogens, thus resulting in feverish conditions [2].

2. Upper Respiratory Tract Infections

Cold and other respiratory tract infections are probable causes of fever at night. Sometimes, it is just a common cold that affects your body to cause fever at night; other times, it can also be an infection of the larynx, bronchi or the trachea that can cause major respiratory tract infections and, in effect, causing fever that develops only at night [3]. Common cold lasts for a few days, while other infections depend on the patient's immunity and general time period.

3. Urinary Tract Infections

You may also experience fever only in the night when you have urinary tract infections. Very sharp pain in the urinary tract, along with the presence of toxins, can lead to fever. It is important to consult a doctor in this case. In case you have a urinary tract infection, it can be treated with medication and proper check-up [4][5].

4. Skin Infections

In many cases, fever at night is due to skin infections [6]. If there are major infections present on your skin that have been persistently bothering you, you will need to get it checked, as these are some of the major causes of night fever.

5. Inflammation

In case there is inflammation in your body due to allergic reactions to the medicines, chances are you will get a fever in the night. It could be a plain allergy that can cause major reactions, so make sure you get it checked as soon as possible [7].

6. Connective Tissue Disorders

In some cases, connective tissue disorders can cause fever at night. These could include rheumatoid arthritis, giant cell arteritis, systemic lupus erythematosus, polyarteritis nodosa, polymyositis, and dermatomyositis [8].

7. Bacterial Infections

An infection caused by bacteria or fungi can be infective endocarditis, tuberculosis, or other occult long-term infection can also cause night fever.

Why Does This Fever Disappear In The Morning?

As experts point out, during the day, your immune cells are functioning in full capacity, reducing your risks of developing a fever or a cold. But during the nights, the immune cells get less active, increasing your body's temperature in hopes of killing the bacteria/infections present in your body - which is termed as a temporary fever by doctors [9].

Probably the main reason fever seems worse at night is because it actually is worse. The inflammatory response mechanism of the immune system is amplified; that is, your immune system raises your body temperature as part of its strategy to kill the virus attacking you - triggering hot flashes and chills in the night [10].

On A Final Note...

Inflammatory diseases include Crohn's disease, pancreatitis, phlebitis, thyroiditis, ulcerative colitis, etc., endocrine and metabolic disorders like thyroid disease, blood disorders like aplastic anaemia and leukaemia can also cause night fever for some people.