Recurring Hot Flashes May Be A Sign Of Increased Heart Disease Risk
Hot flashes are sudden feelings of warmth which usually occur over the face, neck and chest. Your skin might redden as if you're blushing. Hot flashes can also cause sweating. If you lose too much body heat, you might feel chilled. Night sweats are hot flashes that occur at night, causing you to feel cold afterwards.
The most common cause of hot flashes is menopause when menstrual periods become irregular and eventually stop. Hot flashes are considered one of the most common signs of menopause [1].
New research suggests that hot flashes, often experienced by women during menopause, may be associated with an increased risk of heart disease [2].
Hot Flashes And Increased Risk Of Heart Diseases
According to a new study in the journal Menopause, hot flashes may increase your risk of heart disease (CVD). The study specifically looks at endothelium and its function, which lines the inside of blood vessels, which is why hot flashes are so common [3].
A critical factor in predicting atherosclerosis - a form of cardiovascular disease affecting the dilation and contraction ability of blood vessels - is assessing endothelial function. Untreated atherosclerosis can result in more serious cardiovascular problems such as a heart attack, stroke, or heart failure if left untreated [4].
Here are the important points from the study:
- Researchers examined 272 women between the ages of 40 and 60 who reported having hot flashes daily or at all. The women did not have a history of cardiovascular disease.
- The researchers monitored the women's hot flashes. They had their blood tested, and their endothelial function was evaluated by doing an ultrasound measurement.
- Among older women aged 54 and 60, the authors did not find an association between hot flashes and vascular dysfunction.
- However, hot flashes appeared to be associated with endothelial dysfunction in women aged 40 to 53 years. The results of this study suggest that the vascular function of younger women with hot flashes may be impaired, thereby increasing the risk of cardiovascular health risks.
- It is well known that hot flashes have been linked to cardiovascular, bone, and brain health. In this study, physiologically measured hot flashes appeared to be associated with cardiovascular changes that occur early in menopause.
On A Final Note...
Several studies have suggested that hot flashes may occur earlier than previously believed. For example, studies indicate that hot flashes may begin during the late reproductive years rather than during the perimenopausal period. Studies have also demonstrated that hot flashes can persist for over a decade.
According to experts, this study emphasizes the importance of caring for women's health at an early age. Ensure you eat a healthy diet that is low in fat, high in fibre, and contains a variety of fruits, vegetables, and whole grains. Learn what your healthy weight is and try to stay there. Get enough calcium and vitamin D [5]. Do weight-bearing exercises at least three times a week, such as climbing stairs and dancing.
