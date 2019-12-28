ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Buried Penis: Causes, Complications, Diagnosis And Treatment

    By

    Buried penis is a condition that affects both boys and adult men. It is an uncommon condition that tends to be hereditary. A study showed that less than 4% newborns in Japan have buried penis[1] .

    In children, buried penis occurs due to poor skin suspension, abnormal excess fat accumulation in the pubic area or trapped penis due to scarring post-circumcision. In adults, it occurs due to obesity.

    What Is Buried Penis?

    It is a hereditary condition in which the penis is normal in size, but appears to be small because it's hidden under the abdomen, thigh or scrotum skin. Buried penis can affect urination and sexual arousal and usually, it can be treated with surgery.

    What Causes Buried Penis?

    • Birth abnormalities - It usually occurs at birth when the ligaments that are attached to the penis are abnormally weak.
    • Obesity - Excess fat around the abdomen and genital area may cover the penis.
    • Lymphedema - Buried penis can be a cause of lymphedema, a condition of swelling around the scrotum area due to the accumulation of lymph fluid.
    • Circumcision - The removal of foreskin during circumcision causes buried penis.

    Complications Of Buried Penis

    • Unable to urinate while standing or sitting.
    • Inflammation in the skin of the penis
    • Difficulty in getting an erection.
    • Psychological problems like anxiety, depression and low self-esteem
    • Infections in the genital area and urinary tract infections

    Diagnosis Of Buried Penis

    To diagnosis buried penis, a physical examination is conducted, where your doctor will physically examine your penis and ask you about the symptoms.

    Treatment Of Buried Penis

    To treat buried penis, surgery is recommended and the surgical options include the following:

    • Suction lipectomy is a treatment option that use catheters to remove fat cells under the skin from the area around the penis.
    • Separating the ligaments that connect the penis base to the pubic bone.
    • Abdominoplasty is a cosmetic surgery procedure to remove excess fat from the abdomen that is covering the penis.
    • Pannulectomy is a surgical procedure used to remove the pannus, the excess skin and tissue in the lower abdomen.
    • Escutcheonectomy is a treatment procedure that removes the excess fat above the pubic area.
    View Article References
    1. [1] Crawford, B. S. (1977). Buried penis.British journal of plastic surgery,30(1), 96-99.

    More CAUSES News

    Story first published: Saturday, December 28, 2019, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 28, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue