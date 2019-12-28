Buried Penis: Causes, Complications, Diagnosis And Treatment Disorders Cure oi-Neha Ghosh

Buried penis is a condition that affects both boys and adult men. It is an uncommon condition that tends to be hereditary. A study showed that less than 4% newborns in Japan have buried penis[1] .

In children, buried penis occurs due to poor skin suspension, abnormal excess fat accumulation in the pubic area or trapped penis due to scarring post-circumcision. In adults, it occurs due to obesity.

What Is Buried Penis?

It is a hereditary condition in which the penis is normal in size, but appears to be small because it's hidden under the abdomen, thigh or scrotum skin. Buried penis can affect urination and sexual arousal and usually, it can be treated with surgery.

What Causes Buried Penis?

Birth abnormalities - It usually occurs at birth when the ligaments that are attached to the penis are abnormally weak.

- It usually occurs at birth when the ligaments that are attached to the penis are abnormally weak. Obesity - Excess fat around the abdomen and genital area may cover the penis.

- Excess fat around the abdomen and genital area may cover the penis. Lymphedem a - Buried penis can be a cause of lymphedema, a condition of swelling around the scrotum area due to the accumulation of lymph fluid.

a - Buried penis can be a cause of lymphedema, a condition of swelling around the scrotum area due to the accumulation of lymph fluid. Circumcision - The removal of foreskin during circumcision causes buried penis.

Complications Of Buried Penis

Unable to urinate while standing or sitting.

Inflammation in the skin of the penis

Difficulty in getting an erection.

Psychological problems like anxiety, depression and low self-esteem

Infections in the genital area and urinary tract infections

Diagnosis Of Buried Penis

To diagnosis buried penis, a physical examination is conducted, where your doctor will physically examine your penis and ask you about the symptoms.

Treatment Of Buried Penis

To treat buried penis, surgery is recommended and the surgical options include the following:

Suction lipectomy is a treatment option that use catheters to remove fat cells under the skin from the area around the penis.

Separating the ligaments that connect the penis base to the pubic bone.

Abdominoplasty is a cosmetic surgery procedure to remove excess fat from the abdomen that is covering the penis.

Pannulectomy is a surgical procedure used to remove the pannus, the excess skin and tissue in the lower abdomen.

Escutcheonectomy is a treatment procedure that removes the excess fat above the pubic area.

