Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome: What Causes Stroke During Hair Wash? Ways To Prevent Them

During a visit to a salon in Telangana's Hyderabad this year, a 50-year-old woman developed 'beauty parlour stroke syndrome'. The neurologist who treated her took to Twitter to explain the condition.

According to Dr Sudhir Kumar, a senior consultant neurologist at Apollo Hospitals, it was reported that the woman had symptoms of dizziness, nausea, and vomiting following a hair wash at a beauty salon.

Times of India reported that doctors who treated her said that when she bent her neck for the hair wash, a vital blood vessel supplying blood to her brain was compressed, resulting in a stroke [1].

In a Twitter thread, Dr Kumar stated that the 50-year-old had first sought treatment from a gastroenterologist (expert in disorders and diseases that affect the digestive system) [2].

However, according to the neurologist, her symptoms did not improve, and she experienced mild imbalance when walking. In addition, the woman had mild cerebellar (connected to the brain) signs.

An MRI brain revealed a right posterior inferior cerebellar infarct (cerebellar stroke), and an MR angiogram showed left vertebral hypoplasia (a condition in which an organ or part remains smaller than normal or immature).

"She was then referred for my opinion. She had mild right cerebellar signs. MRI brain revealed an infarct in the right posterior inferior cerebellar territory, MR angiogram showed left vertebral hypoplasia," Dr Kumar said.

He added, "A diagnosis of beauty parlour stroke syndrome involving right PICA (Posterior inferior cerebellar artery) infarct territory was made. A possible mechanism is kinking of the vertebral artery during hyperextension and turning of the neck towards the wash basin while washing hair with shampoo. She had well-controlled hypertension too."

Hyderabad Beauty Parlour Stroke: What Happened

The woman had clots in her right cerebellum, and a key artery in the back of her neck called the PICA. They determined that the stroke was caused by a hyperextension of the neck towards the basin while washing her hair, resulting in 'beauty parlour stroke syndrome'.

Experts determined that the woman had a thinner than usual vertebral artery, resulting in a slower blood supply to her brain.

"In this particular case, the woman's left side artery was thin. As a result, when her neck was tilted slightly to the right, it got kinked or compressed by the hyperextension, which was the cause of her stroke," Dr Kumar told The Indian Express [3].

According to him, the woman took two to three weeks to recover with blood thinners, which she would require for the rest of her life since she also has hypertension.

What Is Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome?

In 1993, Dr Michael Weintraub coined Beauty Parlour Syndrome (also termed Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome) after five women experienced severe neurological symptoms following shampooing at hair salons. Four out of five patients suffered strokes due to their symptoms, including severe dizziness, loss of balance, and facial numbness [4].

The Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome occurs when the neck and head are twisted hard with a jerk and a cracking sound. Such movements damage the tender vessels, reducing blood supply to the brain.

As a result of tilting the back of the neck over a basin, vertebrobasilar insufficiency can result in blood clots and strokes in extremely rare cases, according to experts [5][6].

Who Is At Risk Of Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome?

A stroke that affects the vertebrobasilar artery territory may occur during shampooing hair in a beauty salon, especially for women with other atherosclerotic risk factors and undetected vertebral hypoplasia. Prompt recognition and treatment may prevent disability from occurring.

Several Hyderabad doctors have reported similar cases among men who receive neck massages at salons [7].

This type of stroke usually occurs due to a pre-existing disease in the artery known as atherosclerosis [8]. In normal arteries, even when pushed hard, they will not get injured unless the pressure is excessive. This deposit occurs when the arteries are weak.

Some stroke victims recover well after a stroke. In contrast, others may need to take medication for the rest of their lives due to co-morbidities and ageing.

Can Beauty Parlour Stroke Syndrome Be Prevented?

According to experts, beauty parlour stroke syndrome can be prevented through the following measures:

When washing your hair, be sure not to twist or overextend your neck.

You should not extend your neck beyond 20 degrees.

If a person feels dizzy while tilting their neck backward during hair washing, they should immediately consult a physician.

On A Final Note...

During hair washing (especially in a salon), if you feel dizzy, lie down immediately and quickly seek the assistance of a medical professional.