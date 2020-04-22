COVID-19: Air Pollution May Affect Coronavirus Lethality, Study Says

Air Pollution And COVID-19 Death Rates

The study published in the journal Environmental Pollution asserted that there is a clear link between air pollution and death rates from COVID-19 [2]. With the coronavirus disease spreading at a rapid speed, researchers are at a lack of time to determine what affects its speed of transmission and how lethal it can be.

As of current understanding, factors such as underlying health conditions, a person's age, and their sex have been understood as factors that might affect the lethality of COVID-19 [3][4][5].

The link between coronavirus disease and air pollution has been something that has not been explored, causing the researchers in Italy to study the area to understand possible linking between the two.

The study solely focused on air pollution levels in Italy and was initiated upon understanding that the official figures from the Italian government showed a significant variation in the lethality of the virus, depending on geographic areas [6]. The official figures showed that the northern regions of Italy saw a lethality rate of 12 per cent whereas the rest of the country reported lethality rate was around 4.5 per cent.

The researchers linked these variations to the fatality rate of the coronavirus disease, pointing out that these ‘differences may be due to the way each region records deaths and infections or the fact that these two regions had relatively older populations' [7].

With the support of data from NASA Aura satellite and the European Environment Agency's Air Quality Index, the group of researchers were able to develop a clear and accurate picture of the relative air pollution in different geographic regions in relation to the COVID-19 cases [8][9].