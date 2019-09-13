ENGLISH

    Achondroplasia: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis And Treatment

    By

    Achondroplasia is a rare genetic bone disorder characterized by short-limbed dwarfism [1] . In Achondroplasia, there is an abnormal cartilage formation that affects the skeletal growth of a person and makes them a dwarf with short limbs and large head.

    The average height of achondroplasia adult males is 4 feet, 4 inches while females have 4 feet, 1 inch [2] . Their intelligence level is normal and the dwarfism trait in parents often used to pass to their children. However, it can also occur to people who do not have a history of dwarfism in their family due to some gene mutation. Achondroplasia is among the oldest known birth defects and its ratio is 1 in 15000 - 35000 births.

    What Causes Achondroplasia

    Achondroplasia is referred to as an autosomal dominant disease. It can affect both males and females. A gene named FGFR3 [3] is responsible for the development of bone and brain tissues in our body. Due to two specific kind of mutations in that gene, bone development process gets disturbed leading a person to achondroplasia.

    If at least one defective FGFR3 gene passes to the child from either of the parents, the child can develop the trait of dwarfism. However, a report says that 80% of people have developed the condition due to a new gene mutation in the family who don't have a history of dwarfism.

    Symptoms Of Achondroplasia

    Every child with achondroplasia may experience different symptoms. However, common symptoms of the condition are as follows:

    1. Short arms, legs and fingers

    2. Short stature than average people [4]

    3. Large heads in comparison to their body

    4. Bowed lower legs [2]

    5. Lordosis, a condition characterized by the curved lower spine

    6. Short and broad flat feet

    7. Trident hand, a large space between the middle and ring fingers

    8. Apnea, slow breathing or sudden stop of breathing

    9. Obesity

    10. An ear infection that occurs often [5]

    11. Delay in motor functions

    12. Hydrocephalus, water in the brain [6]

    Diagnosis Of Achondroplasia

    Achondroplasia can be diagnosed by two methods which are as follows:

    • Diagnosis during pregnancy: During an ultrasound, any abnormalities (large head or a short limb) in the foetus can be identified easily by a medical expert. If they suspect the condition, genetic tests are ordered by taking an amniotic fluid sample from the mother's womb [7] .
    • Diagnosis after pregnancy: If a child is born with achondroplasia, the condition can easily be identified visually by a medical expert. X-ray test is ordered to find out the length of the child's bones[8] .

    Treatment Of Achondroplasia

    People with achondroplasia can live a normal life. However, children with the condition need a lot of medical attention and care for their physical and mental growth. The treatments are as follows:

    • Surgery of the spinal stenosis, in case it is too narrow [9]
    • Surgery in case of spinal cord compression
    • Surgery to correct the bowed legs
    • Surgery to prevent hydrocephalus, water in the brain [6]
    • Antibiotics for ear infection [5]
    • Straightening the teeth in case of dental crowding[10]
    • Growth hormone, but this is not yet proved to be effective
    Friday, September 13, 2019, 8:00 [IST]
