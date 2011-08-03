The average period of a woman's menstrual cycle is 28 days, but this varies from woman to woman [1] . Periods are considered regular when they appear every 24 to 38 days and they are considered irregular if the time periods keep changing and they come earlier or later [2] .

A 2018 study published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism found that girls diagnosed with type-2 diabetes have a high frequency of menstrual irregularities [3] . Women with obesity are known to be at a risk for menstrual disorders like PCOS, which can lead to diabetes or other metabolic problems [4] , [5] . In this article, we will discuss how to overcome irregular periods naturally.

A wide range of factors can affect your periods that include significant weight gain or weight loss, miscarriage, excessive use of alcohol, drugs or smoking, physical weakness, stress, medical history, intense exercise, and unhealthy lifestyle choices.

Apart from these common problems, other conditions such as hyperthyroidism, hormonal imbalance, menopause, anaemia, tuberculosis, liver disease and uterine abnormalities can also cause irregular menstrual cycles.

Here is a list of 18 home remedies to overcome irregular periods. Take a look.

1. Calendula

Calendula is another term for garden marigold, which is a rich source of carotenoids, glycosides, steroids, flavonoids, quercetin, volatile oils and amino acid [6] . Calendula helps in regulating improper and irregular menstrual cycle. It possesses analgesic properties that help relieve premenstrual pain too.

Add 2 grams of dried marigold flowers to a cup of boiling water. Let it steep and strain this mixture and consume it twice a day.

2. Sugarcane Juice

Sugarcane juice is a great remedy for irregular periods. Sugarcane is rich in fibre and balances the hormones, thereby promoting period regularity. Apart from this, sugarcane juice is rich in iron, magnesium, calcium and other electrolytes [7] .

Drink sugarcane juice for a week prior to your periods to regularize the menstrual cycle.

3. Vitamin C

If you are having irregular periods, include vitamin C-rich foods in your diet. Because this vitamin assists the ovaries in the ovulation process and vitamin C also increases the concentration of oestrogen in your body which helps the nutrients and the blood to accumulate in the lining of your womb [8] .

Include foods that are rich in vitamin C like guava, oranges, black currant, red pepper, kiwi, etc.

4. Asafoetida

Asafoetida is a popular and natural remedy for treating irregular periods. It contains compounds that can help to regulate your periods by encouraging the body to produce more progesterone, a hormone that regulates your periods [9] , [10] .

Add a small amount of powdered asafoetida and fry it in the clarified butter. Add this mixture to the milk with a dash of honey and drink it.

5. Sesame Seeds

Sesame seeds produce heat in the body, which has the ability to regularise your periods. The seeds also soothe menstrual cramps and ease uterine contractions [11] . Sesame seeds also help in improving blood pressure, balance hormones, help burn fat and boost nutrient absorption.

Crush sesame seeds into a fine powder. Pour the powder into a tablespoon of honey. Mix it well and consume it daily.

6. Parsley

Parsley is considered to be one of the most effective home remedies for treating menstruation problems. It contains apiol, which is responsible for regulating and normalizing your menstrual cycle. Drinking a glass of parsley juice every day will regulate your menstrual cycle.

In a blender, add crushed parsley and coriander leaves. You can add sugar or honey to enhance the taste.

7. Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple cider vinegar helps regulate menstrual cycle in women with PCOS as they have insulin resistance. The intake of apple cider vinegar stabilizes their blood sugar levels which in turn helps normalize their reproductive hormones. Apple cider vinegar also promotes weight loss, lowers cholesterol, improves skin health, reduces blood pressure, boosts gut health, soothes sunburns, and so on.

Add 1-2 tbsp of apple cider vinegar to a glass of water and have it daily to avoid irregular periods.

8. Bitter Gourd

No one likes to eat bitter gourd, but you will be amazed to know that this vegetable is loaded with antimicrobial, antiviral and anti-inflammatory properties. This vegetable is beneficial for your menstruation as it helps deal with irregular periods.

Drink bitter gourd juice once or twice a day for two weeks.

9. Ginger

Ginger contains an active compound ginger that helps regulate regular monthly periods in women. It is a powerful ingredient and consists of healing properties that promote menstrual flow and prevent menstruation cramps[12] .

Boil 1 tbsp of freshly ground ginger with water for 5 minutes. Add sugar and drink the mixture three times a day.

10. Turmeric

Turmeric does a great job in balancing the hormones of your body. The anti-inflammatory and antispasmodic properties of turmeric reduce period cramps and ensure a regular menstrual cycle. This spice is also known to treat the severity of PMS symptoms [13] .

Add one-fourth of a teaspoon of turmeric to a glass of milk. Add honey and drink it daily.

11. Grapes

Grapes are considered useful in regularizing irregular periods. They are a great source of vitamin A, vitamin C and copper. Apart from regulating menstrual irregularities, grapes can boost heart health, prevent diabetes, promote eye health, etc.

You can have raw grapes or you can make it into a juice and drink it.

12. Saffron

Saffron is considered good for the female reproductive system and maintains normal hormone levels. The medicinal properties of saffron stimulate menstruation and relieve painful menstruation cramps.

In a half cup of water, boil 1 teaspoon of saffron. Drink this mixture thrice a day. You can also add saffron to a glass of milk as well.

13. Figs

Figs are consumed by many women to fix their irregular periods.They are very good at promoting and regulating a healthy menstrual cycle by balancing the hormones. Figs consist of several essential minerals like copper, potassium, manganese and calcium.

Add 5 figs in a cup of boiling water. Strain this decoction and drink it daily.

You can drink fresh fig juice as well.

14. Cinnamon

The warming effect of cinnamon is a very crucial factor in reducing menstrual cramps and improves the regularity of periods in women with PCOS [14] . Cinnamon is also an excellent source of antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that promote heart health, help fight diabetes, etc.

Add half a teaspoon of cinnamon powder to a glass of milk. Drink this daily for a couple of weeks.

15. Cumin Seeds

The magic of cumin seeds is that they regulate the menstrual cycle by heating up the body and contracting the uterine muscles, thereby making it effective in regularizing normal blood flow. Cumin seeds help in digestion, boost the immune system and treat respiratory diseases, to name a few.

Grind cumin seeds to a powder and add 1 tbsp of honey. Consume this mixture daily.

16. Fennel Seeds

Fennel seeds are effective in promoting proper menstrual flow. They also possess antispasmodic properties that relieve menstrual cramps associated with premenstrual syndrome [15] .

In a bowl of water, soak 2 tbsp of fennel seeds overnight. Strain this solution and drink it.

17. Coriander Seeds

Coriander seeds are said to be the most effective home remedy for irregular periods because they have emmenagogue properties, meaning they stimulate menstrual flow.

Boil 1 teaspoon of coriander seeds in half a cup of water. Strain the solution and drink it twice a day.

18. Aloe Vera

Aloe vera is another effective home remedy for irregular periods. It boosts the production of female reproductive hormones and helps in having a regular menstrual cycle. But ensure that you do not use this remedy during your periods, take it before your period starts.

Take aloe vera gel and mix it with 1 tbsp of honey. Have this mixture before breakfast.