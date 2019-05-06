Ayurvedic Remedies For Malaria Disorders Cure oi-Devika Bandyopadhya

Malaria is one of the most widespread diseases in the world. It is an infectious disease caused by a group of single-celled microorganisms called parasitic protozoans belonging to the Plasmodium type [1] . This deadly illness spreads through mosquito bites. From 1990s to date, the reported malaria incidence in India has been around 1.5 to 2.6 million cases per year [2] .

Although considered a fatal disease, timely medical intervention can cure this ailment. Ayurveda has been one of the topmost opted treatment methodologies for people suffering from this illness. Modern-day antimalarial drugs do not seem to be cost-effective, especially for people from the rural regions. Moreover, the rise in the number of drug resistance cases and difficulty of the antimalarial drugs reaching remote areas, have paved the way for people choosing Ayurvedic remedies over conventional drugs.

Symptoms Of Malaria

Some of the common signs and symptoms of Malaria include the following [3] :

High fever with chills

Sweating

Anaemia (caused due to the destruction of cells)

Headache

Vomiting

Nausea

Blood in stools

Abdominal pain

Muscle pain

Clinical jaundice

Respiratory distress

Convulsions in serious cases

Enlargement of the spleen

Ayurvedic Remedies For Malaria

Ayurvedic experts suggest natural remedies that can help in dealing with the symptoms of malaria. These remedies also help the patients to recover from extreme weakness. The following are some of the herbs that are widely used to treat malaria in an Ayurvedic manner.

Saptparna ki chhaal (bark)

Saptparna is a tropical tree used widely for the treatment of various illnesses. It has found various uses in Ayurveda. It is used extensively for treating malaria, influenza, bronchitis and pneumonia. The alkaloids present in its bark and leaves are known to possess the power of curing these ailments [4] . To cure malaria, one can prepare a Kadha using Saptparna ki chhaal and drink it regularly till he or she starts to feel better.

Hartaki (Hed)

This Ayurvedic herb is grown in the Himalayas. This possesses therapeutic properties that are capable of inhibiting parasite growth [5] . When suffering from malaria, one should mix about three grams of Hartaki powder with a glass of warm water and drink it on a regular basis.

Dhaniya paani

The major symptom of malaria is high fever and Dhaniya paani can be really beneficial to cure this. The anti-inflammatory properties of Dhaniya are known to reduce the heat inside the body. It can quickly bring down the temperature [6] . To use this, boil about 10 grams of fresh coriander leaves in 500 ml of water. Strain and drink it once daily.

Giloy

This is an Ayurvedic herb that is packed with antioxidants. It is also known for its antipyretic and immune-modulator actions. This helps the body fight disease-causing free radicals [7] . Include giloy juice, about 5 to 10 ml, in your diet daily. This increases the count of blood platelets and helps the body fight against malaria. It also boosts the haemoglobin, thus giving your body ample strength to fight the infection.

Sonth (ginger powder)

Dry ginger powder is believed to be extremely powerful in treating malaria. This is due to the presence of active ingredients like unique hydrocarbons and gingerol. These compounds can build immunity and also help the patient gain strength after recovering from high fever [8] .

Tulsi (holy basil)

To cure malaria, an infusion of a few Tulsi leaves can be used on a daily basis. Juice extracted from about 11 grams of Tulsi leaves when mixed with three grams of black pepper powder works perfectly to cure a cold due to malaria [9] . This also keeps the severity of the disease under check.

Chirayata

The herb Chirayata (Swertia chirata) is said to be an effective cure for the treatment of intermittent malarial fevers [10] . It works very well in lowering body temperature. To prepare an infusion of the herb, steep 15 g of Chirayata in about 250 ml of hot water. You can choose to add in aromatics like cinnamon and cloves.

Brahmi

Ayurvedic experts say that the natural extract of the well-known Brahmi herb can help in managing the symptoms of malaria. Apart from being rich in antioxidants, it has immense therapeutic values as well [11] .

Ayurvedic Management Of Malaria

Eat foods that are light and easily digestible such as khichdi, soups, softly cooked rice, etc.

Intake of Guduchi, Sudarshan churna, Amrutarista, Shadangadi churna and Tribhuvana keeri rasa are said to be beneficial.

Avoid pickles, spicy food, coffee, tea, carbonated beverages, alcohol.

Keep yourself well hydrated by drinking lukewarm water.

A warm-water enema can be administered to cleanse the bowels [12] .

. A cold pack can be used to reduce fever naturally.

Hot-water bottles can be kept on the feet and against the sides of the body.

Tips To Prevent Malaria

At least once a day, drink fresh Tulsi juice with honey.

Fumigate your home with Neem, turmeric root and Guggulu [13] .

Always use a mosquito net while sleeping.

Avoid moving out in the dark.

Grow Tulsi plants in your home's vicinity - this would help in keeping mosquitoes away.

Keep yourself well-covered (wear full-length dresses) when going out after sunset.

Clear mosquito breeding places such as garbage, stagnant water, etc.

