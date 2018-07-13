Mycoplasma Genitalium: Here is everything you need to know

What is the first emotion that we feel when we hear the word 'AIDS'? Mostly fear and shock, right?

The next thing that runs through most people's minds when they think about this deadly sexually transmitted disease is how devastating the consequences of unsafe sex can be!

In fact, just thinking about the horrible health effects sexually transmitted diseases and infections can make people fear the entire act of sexual intercourse itself, especially with new partners they do not know much about.

Sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are diseases which are spread from one person to another during sexual intercourse.

Usually, the disease-causing virus or bacteria is spread through seminal fluid, vaginal fluid or salvia which is exchanged among partners during sex.

Many a times, even using condoms may not be able to prevent certain STDs and STIs.

Some of the most common STDs and STIs that affect people are AIDS, gonorrhoea, chlamydia, herpes, hepatitis, yeast infection, etc.

Then there are a few STIs and STDs which many people may have never heard of and Mycoplasma genitalium is one of them.

It is very important for us to be aware of certain facts aboutMycoplasma genitalium, so that we can prevent it.

Here Are Some Facts About Mycoplasma Genitalium

1. It Could Be A 'Superbug'

Recently, the British Association Of Sexual Health And HIV (BASSH), conducted a research-based survey on STDs and STIs. This study has made the experts state that, Mycoplasma genitalium is a dangerous STD which could be considered as a 'superbug', which means, the bacteria which causes this STD has developed a resistance to antibiotics and medications given, causing the disease to spread among people at a faster rate and also reducing the chances of effective treatment.

2. Statistics

Research studies over the years have shown that about 1 in 100 people suffers from Mycoplasma genitalium. This STD can affect both men and women who are sexually active. Experts have stated that this STD was first discovered in the 1980s and it is now spreading through sex, all around the globe!

3. How It Spreads

Mycoplasma genitalium is a sexually transmitted disease which can spread through the seminal fluids, vaginal fluids or saliva during sexual intercourse between two or more partners. Even if there is no penetrative sex, where the penis is inserted into the vagina, this STD can still spread just by coming in contact (touching fluids with skin, oral sex, kissing) with the fluids released from the mouth of genitals of the infected person. So, condoms may not be of much help in preventing mycoplasma genitalium.

4. Symptoms

Once a person is infected with Mycoplasma genitalium, it may take a while for the symptoms to show up, as the bacteria remains dormant inside the body. Some of the symptoms are watery discharge from penis or vagina, pain and burning sensation while passing urine, pain during sex, bleeding after sex, bleeding between periods in women, acute pain in the pelvic region, etc.

5. Other Health Risks

When a person is infected with Mycoplasma genitalium, it not only causes the above-mentioned symptoms, but, it can also lead to other dangerous health conditions such as, urethritis (where the urethra becomes inflamed and infected), pelvic inflammatory disease which can cause infertility and also cervicitis (inflammation of the cervix) in women, all of which are serious conditions!

6. Tests For Diagnosis

While there is no FDA-approved test which can diagnose mycoplasma genitalium, if you or your doctor feels that you may have this STD, you may have to take a Nucleic Acid Amplification Test (NAAT), which uses urine samples and swabs from your genital area to check for the presence of this disease.

7. Treatment

The treatment part for Mycoplasma genitalium can be rather hard, as the latest research studies have shown that the bacteria causing this STD is very resilient to antibiotics, so common antibiotics may not work. The doctors may give you stronger doses of specialised antibiotics which must be taken on a daily basis. 100% cure rates are very low for Mycoplasma genitalium, as the symptoms can recur anytime, if the antibiotic given does not work, due to the resistance of the bacteria.