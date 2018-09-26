What Causes Flatulence And How Can You Prevent It?

Foods That Cause Flatulence: Though these foods are really good for your overall health, if you are suffering from flatulence here is a list of foods you should avoid or consume in moderate quantities: Cauliflower

Broccoli

Beans

Cabbage

Asparagus

Brussels sprout

Radish

Prunes

Milk and milk products

Carbonated beverages

Coffee

Whey

Gluten present in wheat, rye, and barley

Beer, wine, etc. Cruciferous veggies provide you with fibre, help in weight management, control cholesterol, and boost digestion but these contain some complex carbohydrates that are not absorbed by our stomach. The bacteria present in our digestive tract feeds on indigestible sugars which are present in these veggies and end up producing nitrogen, which passes as gas.

Swallowing air If you eat and drink too fast, you tend to swallow air along with it. This swallowed air has two ways of getting out, either in the form of burps from your mouth or in the form of fart from your digestive tract.

Irritable bowel syndrome Irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) is known to trigger flatulence. People suffering from this chronic condition are often found complaining about gas. This condition also makes them feel bloated and suffer from diarrhoea. The nerves in their stomach tend to become extra sensitive because of the gas present in their intestines.

Gut bacteria imbalance When you swallow food, strong contractions are made by your small intestines to make the food reach the colon. Various infections or health conditions like diabetes can trigger gut bacteria imbalance in your stomach which can trigger smelly farts. Apart from farts, this can also lead to abdominal pain, vomiting, nausea, diarrhoea, fever and fatigue.

Gluten intolerance Gluten is found in wheat, rye and barley. If you have gluten intolerance and are diagnosed with Celiac disease, gluten consumption would lead to an immune system reaction in the small intestine which would impact the person's ability to break down gluten and this will hinder the absorption of nutrients. This can lead to diarrhoea, weight loss and generate gas in excess. People who are allergic to gluten would face difficulties in breaking down gluten, feel bloated and have gas.

Lactose intolerance Milk and milk products contain a sugar in it which is called lactose, this sugar is broken into simple forms in our body by an enzyme called lactase which is made by our small intestine. Lack of this enzyme leaves the lactose present in milk product undigested, when this undigested lactose reaches our colon where it gets broken down by bacteria and this triggers gas formation.

Artificial sweeteners Artificial sweeteners contain xylitol, sorbitol, and mannitol. Unfortunately, some people are unable to tolerate artificial sugar and sugar alcohol, this causes gas and bloating.

Medications Various medicines can be responsible for causes flatulence. Medicines like cholestyramine which is consumed for treating cholesterol and orlistat, a diet drug cause smelly farts.