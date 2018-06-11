Eating These Foods Can Help In Stabilizing Blood Sugar Levels Of Type-2 Diabetics

The blood sugar level of the body is basically the blood glucose level. The food we consume is processed by our digestive system and all the carbohydrate is processed to produce glucose. This glucose is then absorbed by the blood from where it is transported to various cells of the body.

Glucose is an important sugar which is essential for the functioning of various cells in our body. It is our body's fuel. Some of the glucose is even sent to the liver where it is stored as a 'back-up' fuel in the form of glycogen. This is used by the body in case of low glucose production.

What Is Type 2 Diabetes?

The full name of diabetes is diabetes mellitus and it is of two types: Type 1 and Type 2. In Type 2 diabetes, the body cells become unresponsive to the insulin produced by the pancreas. This condition exhausts the insulin-producing cells of the pancreas, damaging them and because of which they are unable to produce insulin effectively.

It, therefore, becomes important to regulate the blood sugar level so that the pancreas is not overloaded. Though it is not an easy task, with a disciplined diet and by taking care of some small things, you can maintain your blood sugar level, keeping your diabetes from troubling you.

It's All About Insulin

The scientific name of sugar is sucrose, which is a mixture of glucose and fructose. Our body cells such as the cells of the muscles, heart, and brain derive energy from glucose. Once the glucose is produced, it needs insulin to be utilised by the cells.

Insulin is a hormone made in the pancreas and is required by the cells to utilise the glucose formed in the digestion process. It acts as a key that unlocks the glucose so that it can be used by the cells. In the case of diabetes, the insulin system does not work properly and the glucose remains unlocked and the cells suffer from lack of fuel. This causes the imbalance of blood sugar level in the body.

Consistent Meal Time

There is a rise in the blood sugar level after the meal, so if you stick to a meal plan every day, you can distribute your carbohydrate intake. Since the pancreas can still produce little insulin in Type 2 diabetes, consuming carbohydrates in limited amount makes it possible for the body cells to use insulin to break the glucose and use it.

Also, include some light exercise in your daily routine. When you consistently maintain a healthy weight, the blood sugar level is also easy to maintain.

Fruits And Vegetables

Processed food is high in fat and sugar, so opt for fresh fruits and vegetables to fulfil your small hunger between the meals. Include high-fibre fruits such as berries, pears, grapefruit, and cherries because fibre makes you feel full.

Also, vegetables such as broccoli, carrot, tomatoes, cabbage, and spinach have the same effect on the stomach, making it feel full without consuming fat or carbohydrate. These snacks can help you maintain your blood sugar without starving you.

Carbohydrates

When you have Type 2 diabetes, it is required to have a close watch on the blood sugar level. You need to be aware of the foods with the higher GI (Glycemic Index). Make sure that you include lots of whole grain carbohydrate such as sprouts, legumes, beans, whole wheat pasta, whole-grain bread, and brown rice. The whole grain carbohydrate breaks down slowly and thus helps in regulating the blood sugar level.

In case you want to eat foods like chocolate or sugar-sweetened drinks that are high in carbohydrate and sugar, then consume them with or immediately after your low-fat and whole grain meal. This slows down the digestion of sugar in the blood with respect to its digestion, if taken alone. Clubbing sugar with your meal will also limit its quantity.

Low-fat Animal Protein

While consuming the protein, it is important to opt for low-fat protein because you will not like protein to ruin your efforts of consuming limited carbohydrates and fats. You can choose cold water fish such as salmon and herring over red meat.

This variety of fish is also rich in omega-3 fatty acid. Use olive oil to cook your food and opt for some nuts and seeds and avocados to stay away from consuming high quantities of fats and regulate your blood sugar level.