Asperger Syndrome: Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment

Asperger syndrome is a neurobiological developmental disorder which is characterized by finding difficulty in socializing and communicating. It is a condition that's a part of a group of conditions called autism spectrum disorders.

People with Asperger syndrome see, feel and hear the world differently. They tend to have normal or above normal intelligence and have specific learning difficulties.

Some of the famous personalities who had Asperger syndrome, according to the researchers are Albert Einstein, Michelangelo, Mendel, Archimedes, etc.

What Causes Asperger Syndrome?

The brain undergoes many unusual changes which are responsible for the symptoms of this condition. Environmental factors and genetic factors are known to be potential contributors to the development of this disorder.

What Are The Symptoms Of Asperger Syndrome?

Individuals suffering from this condition have problems in communicating clearly, do not make eye contact, do not understand social expressions and body language. Also, he or she may have monotonous speech, robotic intonations and show fewer emotions.

These individuals also want to have things their own way and don't have the ability to imagine. They are abstract thinkers and don't think concrete.

How Is Asperger Syndrome Diagnosed?

Asperger syndrome remains undiagnosed until and unless a child or an adult tends to have serious difficulties in school, or in their workplace. When adults seek help for depression or anxiety, the syndrome is diagnosed.

In the case of children, if you notice these symptoms, see your paediatrician and the doctor can refer you to a mental health expert who specializes in autistic spectrum disorder.

The doctor will first ask a few questions during the diagnosis:

1. When did your child first learn to speak and how does he communicate?

2. What are the symptoms you have and when did you start noticing them?

3. Do you have friends and how do you interact socially?

4. Do you participate in any activities?

A proper diagnosis will help these people and their families to understand better about the condition.

What Are The Treatments Involved?

Asperger syndrome can't be cured, it lasts for a lifetime. The treatment options include:

1. Social skills training

In one-on-one sessions, therapists will teach the child how to interact socially and express themselves properly. In this way, social skills can be built up in children with Asperger syndrome.

2. Cognitive behavioural therapy

This will help the child change his way of thinking so that he can bring his emotions and repetitive behaviours under control.

3. Speech-language therapy

It aids in improving the communication skills. This will help him or her learn in what kind of tone to speak and how to keep up a two-way conversation.

4. Applied behaviour analysis

It is a technique that promotes positive social and communication skills in the child and discourages wrong behaviour.

